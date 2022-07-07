The Tradescantia genus has over 75 types of plants. They vary in color from purple, green, striped, solid and variegated. It has many names such as flowering inch plant, Purpurea, purple queen, Purple Heart, Spiderwort, wandering dude and Wandering Jew. Many use the name Wandering Jew or Purple Heart. These plants are some of the most popular grown plants.
A common belief that the name Wandering Jew refers to the Jewish people wandering in the desert. The origin is thought to be from a medieval European folk story about a mystical Jew who mocked Jesus. He was condemned to wander the earth until the apocalypse.
The name Purple Heart is the name I have always used. It is believed that this name comes from the military medal awarded to those killed or wounded in action.
These plants are native to the Gulf Coast of eastern Mexico. Edward Palmer collected the first specimen near Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas in 1907. It gained the Royal Horticultural Society’s Award of Garden Merit.
Purple Heart Wandering Jew, Tradescantia pallida, is the dark purple leafed variety that is commonly seen. In summer, it blooms a delicate, short-lived, three-petaled pink flower that has no fragrance. The leaves are lance shaped and can reach 7 inches long.
It is slow growing and will sprawl to fill an area. Brighter light is needed to bring out the deep purple color. Purple Heart is a perennial in zones 7-11. The foliage will not survive in long cold temperatures, but as long as the root isn’t frozen, the plant will come back in the spring.
Purple Heart is easy to grow both outdoors and indoors. It thrives in areas that receive an abundance of natural light. The best location is one in full sun. The plant will produce a more vibrant color when grown in the sun. If it is in too much shade, Purple Heart may get leggy or even turn green.
It needs a good potting soil indoors and a well-drained loamy soil outdoors. Water your indoor plant regularly, not letting the soil become completely dry.
Purple Heart is somewhat drought tolerant but needs water in extended dry times. Water it deeply. Humidity is not a problem growing Purple Heart. Fertilizer is not required, but an occasional feed can invigorate growth as well as enhance flowering and more vibrant leaves.
Purple Heart can get leggy, sparse or scruffy looking. Prune, snip or pinch 1 or 2 inches of the plant. With at least one leaf on its stem, place it in water in a sunny spot. When roots start to grow, it can be planted. The plants can also be divided.
Outdoors, Purple Heart has a few pests such as aphids, spider mites, soil gnats, snails and caterpillars. An insecticidal soap can be used to rid the pests. With soil gnats, be sure to let the soil dry out more between watering or invest in a yellow sticky trap for that area. Indoor pests may include mealy bug and scale.
Interesting information on Purple Heart show them to be edible, raw or cooked. It is considered deer resistant. It is not on the ASPCA’s toxic plant list for cats or dogs.
The University of Wisconsin notes the sap could cause skin irritation on people or pets. Tests show Purple Heart can help absorb heavy metals in the soil.
In "Romeo and Juliet," Juliet asks “what’s in a name?” Regardless of the name you choose to call it, Purple Heart is still an easy to grow indoor or outdoor plant with colorful deep purple foliage.
