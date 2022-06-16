The Barbados cherry is in the Malpighiaceae family. It has several names, a variety of species, and many uses.

The scientific name is Malpighea glabra. Common names include Barbados cherry, Wild Crepe Myrtle, Acerola, Manzanita, Wild Cherry, and Jamaican Cherry. In Spanish, manzana translates to “apple.” The fruit of the Manzanita resembles a diminutive apple or tiny cherry.

This native plant is found in the West Indies and southern Texas down through Mexico and into northern South America. In the Coastal Bend and South Texas (Zones 9 & 10), Barbados cherry thrives in a tropical or subtropical condition.

This perennial evergreen is versatile. It can become a tree, shrub, hedge, or ground cover. It commonly grows to about 4 feet. Its mature height depends on how it is used as well as the chosen variety.

For example, leaving a single trunk, it can grow into a small tree about 9 feet tall. With less trimming, Barbados cherry grows into a bushy shrub. If you plant several in a row, you create a hedge. To use Barbados cherry as a ground cover, you can plant it in mass and shear it to 3 inches.

The dwarf, Malpighea Glabra “Nana” makes a great container plant, a flowering garden perennial, or a massive ground cover. The Malpighea Glabra L attains a 3- to 4-foot height.

As a landscape addition, this perennial provides interest in its shape, foliage, flowers and fragrance. The arching branches provide a soft rounded appearance. The leaves are dark and glossy. Sometimes, the bark is covered with skin-irritating hairs or thorns.

Small, half-inch white to pale pink flowers are seen from March to December. These fragrant flowers are similar to Crepe myrtle blooms.

Blossoms are more numerous in warm seasons. It thrives in a variety of moist soils. The blooms are self-pollinating, and fruit will follow in three to four weeks. Blooms and fruit can be present at the same time on the bush.

The red, thin-skinned fruit grows in a cluster of three or four. In some varieties, a yellow-colored flesh indicates ripeness. Mature fruit is sweeter than the early fruit.

As native habitats decline, an important use of Barbados cherry is providing for wildlife. A Barbados cherry is a source of berries, shelter, nectar and nesting sites. This versatile plant provides bed and breakfast for birds, bees, raccoons, deer and butterflies.

Mowed lawns and non-native vegetation are not as suitable as native plants for the survival of native fauna. Planting one or several Texas natives will provide a haven for wildlife right in your yard.

Barbados cherry provides food for many different Texas pollinators. Four native butterflies that rely on this perennial for their larval host are the White-patched skipper, Florida duskywing, Brown-banded Skipper, and Cassius Blue.

The Barbados cherry is known as a super fruit. It is one of the richest natural sources of ascorbic acid with 50 to 100 times more Vitamin C than a lemon or orange. Three berries per day provide the needed dose of Vitamin C.

Literature notes that the health benefits are not fully tested. Supplements or fruit products made from this plant need more research.

Malpighea emarginata or Malpighea punicifolia are fresh fruit varieties for human consumption. Sour varieties are grown to make juices, purees, alcoholic beverages, syrups and sauces. The sweet varieties are grown for eating and are perishable in a few hours.

At Victoria Educational Gardens, these plants are located in the Secret Garden, Birding Area, and behind the pavilion by the water tank. These varieties bear small size fruit and are strictly for the birds. Come see them and many other wonderful plants this summer.