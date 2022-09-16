When you think of red, white and blue what comes to mind? For me, it is the Fourth of July festivities in my hometown park in Pennsylvania.
The memories of fun activities like puppet shows, relay races, picnic fare and fireworks are rich ones. For others, it could be marching bands proudly displaying our stars and stripes. Or it could be just simple garden art as you stroll past yards with adornments of red, white and blue.
I keep that nostalgic, patriotic feeling going by planting my garden in red, white and blue flowering plants. This trio sets such a patriotic spirit.
One native plant to include in such a garden is the blue mistflower or Conoclinium coelestium. Some other names are blue boneset, wild ageratum or hardy ageratum.
Description
This native flower is a good one for patriotic and pollinator gardens. Blue mistflower is an herbaceous perennial that produces fuzzy, spidery looking, bluish-lavender blooms. It has triangular leaves on purplish red stems from summer until fall. It attracts bees and butterflies.
It grows from 9 inches to 3 feet in height and is usually 1-1/2 feet tall. Blue mistflower is a good accent plant for an area needing some taller foliage. You can find this mounding plant along driveways, sidewalks or borders. It is also good for wildflower gardens since it reseeds itself and is low maintenance.
While it spreads quickly, it is not hard to control. The roots are shallow and easy to weed. It is cold hardy and grows from zones 5 to 10.
Water and soil
Blue mistflower is somewhat drought tolerant once established. It can stand dry periods. Water when the soil begins to feel dry.
Blue mistflower can grow in a variety of soils like loamy, sandy, clay, acid and calcareous. Blue mistflower is often planted in gardens with poor drainage. You will find it in the xeriscape garden at Victoria Educational Gardens.
It does best in sun to partial shade. My neighbor has it in her garden nestled in a shady area among a variety of plants such as black-eyed Susans, various coleuses and lime green potato vines.
Propagating
My favorite part of researching a new plant is learning about the various ways to propagate it. Blue mistflower can be propagated by root division and seeds.
For root division, the gardener will need to dig around the plant until the plant can be lifted easily from the ground or pot. Make certain the section has healthy foliage and good roots. What you are doing is freeing the underground rhizomes. Then transplant this section into a new pot or garden area.
If you wish to grow from seeds, make certain they have been moist stratified for 21 days before you plant them in your yard. You can also let the plant in your garden go to seed in the fall and it will self-seed.
Pests
The pests of the blue mistflower are aphids and powdery mildew. Aphids can be good because they bring their natural enemies such as lady beetles and assassin bugs to consume them.
Powdery mildew can be managed by snipping off the affected part. Then spray the plant with a solution of one teaspoon of baking soda mixed in a quart of water onto plant.
Many patriotic songs have been written in tribute to red, white and blue regarding our flag’s colors, such as “America the Beautiful,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “God Bless America.” As you celebrate our country’s many patriotic holidays think of one more way to honor our country by including the colors of our flag in your garden.