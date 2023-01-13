Growing up in Pennsylvania, the winters were anything but mild. It was bundle up, and put your head down to brave the cold. I am so very thankful for the usually mild winters we experience here in South Texas. However as gardeners we need to be prepared for anything.
Even though in South Texas we usually experience a winter with only a dusting of frost, there are some “not-to-do pointers” in the later fall or early winter to protect your garden.
- If you prune, my rule of thumb is no later than Halloween, because pruning will encourage new growth which may be too tender to survive freezing temperatures.
- If you want to plant a shrub or tree, this needs to be completed four to six weeks before the first frost. Then the roots will be established to withstand a frosty morning.
- This last caution has to do with fertilizer. Fertilizing should not be done in late fall because it may cause the plant to put on new roots that won’t cope with cold temperature.
Different conditions during the winter months can have an adverse effect on your garden. The extreme cold as we learned in the deep freeze of 2021 is one of them. Temperatures under 28 degrees are very detrimental to plant tissue.
Another hazard is temperature fluctuations. South Texas fits right into this with the 80 degree temperatures one day, dropping to around freezing then back up to mild weather. Plants are then more susceptible to insect and plant damage because the tissue has been compromised due to the drastic temperature changes .
South Texas is prone to lots of wind, which dehydrates the plant foliage. Drought in the winter can stress the dormant plants that haven’t developed deeper roots. On the other hand, plant damage can also be caused by winter wetness. Too much water can stifle oxygen exchange to the roots. Plants that do best in relatively dry conditions will rot with wet winter soils.
On a brighter side, here some examples of perennials that can survive our winter temperatures.
1. Sedum, likes full to partial sun, needs moist soil that drains well. Depending on the variety it can be a groundcover or a tall plant in your landscape.
2. Bee balm, Monardia didyma with white, orange or purple mophead flowers enjoys full to partial sun and will grow to 4 feet. It is good for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
3. Coral bells or Heucera has foliage in shades of yellow, orange and multi-colored with pink or white flowers. It reaches 18 inches in full or partial sun.
4. Moonbeam coreopsis, Coreopsis verticillate produces yellow flowers in full sun in medium moist soil that grow up to 2 feet tall.
5. Baptistia or false indigo, Baptisia australis,displays gray green foliage with sprays of blue, purple, or yellow flowers. It will grow in full to partial sun to a height of 4 foot in moist, well-drained soil.
6. Heliopsis, Heliopsis helianthoides, also referred to as oxeye daisy or false sunflower will produce masses of yellow flowers in full to partial sun and well-drained soil.
7. New England aster, Symphyotrichumnovae, is a good source of nectar for migrating monarch butterflies. When grown in full sun these pink or purple flowers will grow up to 8 feet tall.
8. Coneflower is drought tolerant and produces flowers all summer and fall attracting pollinators with its pink, purple to yellow, orange flowers in full sun.
As a gardener, winter is not my favorite season, but it is a season to learn how your garden or yard will survive.