In the last few years, we’ve experienced some extreme events in our local weather from torrential downpours to periods of drought. Water has pooled for days in the yard, and at other times, water use has been restricted.
Now is the time to think about how to manage and make the most of the rain when it does fall. One of the most obvious ways is to collect, store and use the vast amounts of water that fall on the hardscape, especially roofs, during rain events.
Every roof, whether house, shed or greenhouse, is a watershed. During a 1-inch rain, each square foot of roof will shed just over 62 gallons of free water.
Gutters provide an obvious way to catch the water, and downspouts can direct it out into the landscape to where it can be collected and stored. But some houses don’t have gutters. Here are some ways you can collect and use the water from your roof — with or without gutters.
Rain chains
Rain chains have been used for hundreds of years in Japan. For example, downspouts direct water from the roof to a collection receptacle like a rain barrel, basin, or pot or to an area specially prepared to receive it like a dry creek bed. Rain chains break up the surface tension and decrease the force of the water as it flows downward and direct it to a desired location. Also, rain chains provide the added benefit of creating a pleasant sound as the water falls.
Used with a guttering system, they most often replace downspouts and are mounted directly under the downspout hole. Without gutters they are most often used where valleys of the roof empty and at the corners, but can be mounted wherever runoff is especially heavy or has damaged the soil. The soil underneath the chain should be protected from splashing or eroding by covering it with rocks and gravel or mulch if the chain does not empty into a receptacle.
Rain chains can be anything from a plain chain to a very decorative feature in the landscape. But they should be heavy enough to prevent excess movement in the wind unless they are in a protected area. They should also be anchored in some way. A quick online search offers many options for buying one or making your own.
Rain barrels
Rain barrels can be any size or shape, just as long as they’re leak proof and can hold water. They can be homemade or bought. They should be dark-colored and as opaque as possible to prevent the growth of algae. All openings to the air should be screened to prevent mosquitos.
Rain barrels should be set on a level, stable base that is strong enough to support the weight of a full barrel or 445 pounds. The base is often elevated to a height that allows the homeowner to fill their tallest watering can from the drain spigot located near the bottom of the barrel. Elevation also improves the flow if a hose is used for watering.
Rain barrels should also have an overflow spout, which allows a hose to be attached. It’s most often located several inches below the top of the barrel. This position prevents water from overwhelming the barrel during downpours and allows the excess water to be diverted away from the house and out onto landscape.
Rain chains and rain barrels have a large role to play in water conservation by letting us tap into the major source of rainwater that is the roof. Our barrels are replenished with every rainfall and used to refresh and nourish the living plants in our landscape.
