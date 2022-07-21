Dragonflies make me happy. I like how they look, how they sound and what they do. And they do amazing things.
As predatory insects, dragonflies are phenomenal. They catch 95% of the prey they attempt to capture. Their food sources are mosquitoes, butterflies, moths, damselflies and even small dragonflies. They eat while they fly. Some dragonflies eat 100 mosquitoes every day and many consume one-fifth of its body weight daily.
Dragonflies subdue large prey by biting them on their heads and carrying them by the legs to a perch. They discard the prey’s wings and ingest its body headfirst.
Female dragonflies can lay 1,500 very small eggs a day. Some species’ eggs hatch in one week while other species’ eggs may take a month or more to hatch. Cooler temperatures or freezing weather are factors that delay hatching.
The eggs hatch into nymphs that lives in water. The nymph stage for some species can last as long as five years. Nymphs eat blood worms, other insect larvae, tadpoles and small fish. Nymphs’ predators are fish, frogs and water spiders.
Dragonflies are daytime flyers. When night falls, they roost in vertical positions, so predators like night hawks and birds do not see them. Dragonflies are not migratory due to their short life span.
Like snakes, dragonflies shed their exoskeletons and make new ones. They usually molt 10 to 15 times and with each molt they add extra eyes. Dragonflies have multi-faceted compound eyes that take up most of their heads.
Dragonflies’ vision is faster than human eyes. They see 200 images in one second. Dragonflies can see 360 degrees and nearly 80% of its brain is dedicated to sight.
Dragonflies have two pair of strong transparent wings and six legs with an elongated body. They do not have teeth but use their strong mandibles for tearing prey.
Dragonflies are agile flyers with the ability to execute accurate aerial ambushes. Dragonflies can fly in any direction. Some species can fly at speeds of 60 mph. The average cruising speed is 9 mph while larger dragonflies travel 22 to 34 mph.
The folklore about dragonflies fascinates me. In Texas as well as China, France and Japan, it was thought that large swarms of dragonflies meant that it was going to rain soon. High flying dragonflies meant that the rain would be heavy, while low-flying ones indicated light rain.
People have special names for dragonflies like “snake doctors,” or devil’s needles. My grandmother called dragonflies the “devil’s darning needle.” Others use the popular “mosquito hawks” because they are often seen with swarms of mosquitoes.
In European cultures the folklore of dragonflies was associated with black magic. Swedes believed dragonflies were used by the devil to weigh people’s souls. For example, if a dragonfly would fly around someone’s head weighing the soul, that person could expect some great injury. In other locales, having a dragonfly land on your head is a sign of good luck.
Greeks describe dragonflies by their unequal wings, the hind wings are broader than the front wings. Dragonflies and damselflies belong to the Odonata order of flying insects that evolved in prehistoric times.
Dragonflies were named by the St. George myth that the devil turned St. George’s horse into an insect. In Romanian, drac means devil and dragon, thus the insect becomes a dragonfly.
Some Native American tribes considered the dragonfly to be carefree and flighty, symbolizing swiftness and activity. Other tribes used dragonflies to help wipe out yellow fever that mosquitoes spread.
Stake yourself near a pond or river and watch the dragonflies. On hot days, dragonflies adjust their temperatures by skimming over water and brushing it three times to cool. You will see many aspects of their behavior such as feeding, mating and guarding their territory.
The Gardeners’ Dirt is written by members of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association, an educational outreach of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Victoria County. Mail your questions in care of the Advocate, P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77901; or vcmga@vicad.com, or comment on this column at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
