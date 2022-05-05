Spring brings vividness into the garden. Shades of blue, yellow, red, and pink dot peoples’ gardens, store displays and florists’ windows. The flower rose of the family Rosaceae produces different pink varieties from deep pink fushia to the merest tinge of pink blush. Roses have quite the interesting history.
History
Growing up in one of the 13 colonies, I have an interest in all things history. The history of the rose is very interesting. Found by archeologists in fossils dating back to 1700 BC in Minoan art, the pink rose is the oldest of the rose colors.
In ancient Jerusalem the only flowers permitted were pink roses. This requirement was due to their petal arrangement that depicted a journey toward perfection.
During the 15th century, the rose was used as a symbol for the different factions that were fighting in War of the Roses. In the 1600s, roses were used as currency.
Colors are symbolic
There are many meanings assigned to different colors of roses such as pink meaning gratitude, white symbolize chastity, peach indicates sympathy, lavender represents majesty. Let’s not forget the yellow rose of Texas meaning friendship.
Gardening needs
To plant this perennial, the gardener needs to choose a spot with six hours of sunlight in well-draining soil. Roses can also be grown in pots that have drainage holes.
When doing the actual planting, you will want to wear gloves to protect your hands from the thorns. The hole dug for the rose bush must have ample room for the roots to spread. After digging out the hole, form a little mound of soil in the center and add 80 ml of bone meal. This addition of phosphate gives nourishment to the root system to help it get established.
When placing the rose bush into the hole, drape the roots carefully over the mound. Then slowly add soil around the bush while holding the bush upright. When the area around the bush is filled, tamp the soil slightly to give stability for the bush to remain upright. Then thoroughly water it at the bush’s base.
Two feet deep is the desired depth of the rose bush whether in a pot or in the ground.
In a colder climate, roses need to be planted deeper in order to protect their roots.
As any gardener knows, plants need water to survive. Rose bushes require about one inch of water per week. However, be aware that rose bushes enemy is too much water. When the foliage gets too wet, the rose bush can develop black spot or powdery mildew.
If this pesky fine powdered mildew appears on the foliage, use a solution of Neem oil mixed with warm water and a teaspoon of dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle. Shake the solution and directly spray it all over the plant.
Roses are to be planted in the spring so the roots have a chance to establish themselves before the colder air chills the ground. In the spring, a gardener needs to prune back one third of the roses previous year’s growth. Then lightly prune the rest of the growing season. Roses go dormant in the winter.
Classifications of Roses
There are varieties such as climbing roses with long arching canes to climb a fence or trellis Roses that have blooms in clusters are grandiflora and floribunda. Miniature roses raised that only reach a height of 15 to 30 inches are a variety with more compact forms.
As a gardener I find roses a hardy and colorful addition to my landscape whether in a garden bed or in a pot. A rose bush makes a long-lasting gift for Mother’s Day and the pink rose does symbolize gratitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.