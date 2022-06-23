If you are like me, you really like saving a buck and hate wasting stuff.

In other words, my junk drawer runneth over. I rarely throw anything out and my husband is even worse, just short of hoarder. With this thought in mind, many things we throw away can be very useful in the garden.

Coffee grounds are a good example. They are loaded in nitrogen, which plants have to have to grow, especially roses. Worms love them and weeds don’t. They can also help you get rid of snails and slugs. Cats are not fond of coffee grounds either, so they are less inclined to use your flower beds as their potty. After that pot of coffee in the morning, just spread the grounds around the garden or in the compost pile.

If you use a lot of eggs, don’t throw the shells in the trash. Use, rinse, dry, and grind them up. I just put a bunch in a small food processor. When planting tomatoes, drop a few tablespoons of the egg shells into the hole before planting. This small effort will help prevent bottom end rot. Tomatoes love calcium. Sprinkle eggshells around your plants to deter snails, cutworms and slugs. They can’t crawl over the egg shells without getting cut up. Cats also don’t like egg shells.

Banana peels aren’t great in the compost pile because they are slow to break down, but banana peel water is full of beneficials. You can soak the peels in water for an hour or more to use on your plants. The banana peels are full of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium, which make your plants very happy.

If you boil vegetables or eggs, the liquid will have some of the nutrients that your plants are crazy about. The water can contain phosphorus, nitrogen, calcium, and other good ingredients that will fertilize your plants. The extra nutrients can also help your plants keep their moisture, which means less watering. The water you use to boil potatoes is full of potassium. Make sure not to salt the water and let it cool down before using it to water plants.

Other things in your pantry are good for your garden and your wallet. Epsom salts can be a super food for your plants. Magnesium sulfate aka Epsom salt, helps seeds germinate. Mix one tablespoon of Epsom salt with one gallon of water and pour over your newly planted seeds. Epsom salt also helps your transplants. Use the same mixture to saturate the repotted plants.

Let’s not forget baking soda. Baking soda can help you get rid of uninvited guests and I’m not talking your relatives. To keep rabbits and other furry friends at bay, pour baking soda in a ring around the plant, but not on it. This practice should keep the animals from chowing down on your harvest.

Are you having problems with insects chewing on your plants? Never fear, baking soda is here. Use a flour sifter to avoid over application. Apply directly to the ground around the plant. You can also lightly dust plants, but spot check first. This application should help take care of those nasty hornworms. Baking soda can be mixed with flour using a one to one ratio to reduce its strength.

It is amazing to see how many household items we discard on a regular basis that can benefit our gardens. Besides, it feels good to make the most out of things we normally throw away and saving money in the process. So let’s get started. Happy gardening.