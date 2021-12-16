As we approach the holiday season do your thoughts begin to think about how will you decorate this year? Maybe you have company coming and want to welcome them into an atmosphere that feels homey and warm. How do you create this holiday atmosphere in your home?
As you enter the home, a guest is gently engulfed in the scent of Christmas. One scent that brings back memories is the pot of wassail made from cinnamon sticks, oranges and fresh cranberries.
Another way to create a holiday scent is potpourri sitting on the counter. There are numerous ways to introduce the holiday scents into your home.
When I think of the traditional colors of Christmas green and red, displays of wreaths, holly and Christmas trees immediately come to mind. You can make your home look inviting by creating red and green displays with other plants sporting these colors.
I like to create display planters outside and inside that will last throughout the winter season to brighten the environment. One example is a large pot with red or red and white striped petunias surrounded by creeping jenny and white alyssum. Silvery dichondra, ornamental kale and cabbages offer different color combinations for large containers. Rosemary gives both scents and height to planters.
These plants should survive our temperamental south Texas winters. Remember your thriller, filler and spiller when creating inside or outside planters. When potting various plants together make certain they require the same amount of water and sun.
I went into my yard and cut branches of different plants like evergreen and holly. I arranged them in a white basket with some pine cones. It is easy to add a pop of color with red candles or a small pot of red and green caladiums.
Caladiums (Caladium bicolor) grow from a bulb in well drained soil in a partially shaded area. Even though the plant will freeze in cold temperatures, you can leave these bulbs in the ground over the winter. This plant can be found in varieties of red, green and white, making them a great addition to Christmas arrangements.
Something new I learned this year was using pumpkins to create centerpieces. I made a unique Christmas centerpiece using a green pumpkin for the base and hot gluing seasonal accents, moss and succulents on top. Note: Do not scoop out the pumpkin but leave it whole. I will keep these succulents alive by misting them every couple of days. This activity was not only fun, but very low cost. It is also an entertaining activity to do with grandkids.
In the past I have created a porch-scape with a painted white tree branch. I then place this branch into a pot anchored with soil. I surrounded the branch with red petunias and white alyssum.
I added sprigs of newly rooted spearmint to give it a different texture, scent and color. When I dismantle this porch display I can reuse the plants throughout the yard.
When we moved here from Pennsylvania, I was surprised how early Christmas décor began dotting Victoria neighborhoods. In the north we had fewer outside decorations.
We put up and decorated the tree on Christmas Eve. We were immersed in the spirit of the season by the cold temperatures and an occasional snowfall.
In south Texas people have learned to create their own spirit of the season with displays of green and red. Now I embrace decorating my house for Christmas both inside and outside just like my neighbors.
Source: ABC Blog, plantsforallseason.com, thespruce.com and gardendesign.com.
