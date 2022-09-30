As the calendar says, it is autumn and a wonderful time to start your fall vegetable garden. As always, think about where you want to plant your garden. I find it best to put your garden in plain view, that way you will not forget about your garden chores. Important tasks like watering and harvesting vegetables are easier when you see growing plants.
Now is the time to enrich the soil with compost or aged manure (not fresh). This augmentation will help replenish micronutrients that will help your vegetables get a good start.
Now think about what you like to eat. Do you like cabbage, beets, broccoli or carrots? Whatever vegetables you like are the ones to plant. Do not grow any vegetables you will not eat.
It is a good idea to select a variety of vegetables that are recommended for the county where you live. I will be using Winter Vegetables for Victoria County found on the Aggie-horticulture website https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu:
- Beets – Pacemaker, Ruby Queen
- Broccoli – Green Magic
- Cabbage green – Golden Acre, Green Boy, Market Prize
- Cabbage red – Red Acre, Rio Verde, Ruby Ball
- Carrots – Danvers Half Long, Imperator 58, Nantes Half Long, Red Core Chantenay
- Cauliflower – Snow Crown
- Collards – Blue Max, Georgia Southern, Vates
- Lettuce – Black Seeded Simpson, Crawford Re-Seeding, Oakleaf, Ruby Red
- Mustard – Florida Broadleaf, Green Wave, Large Smooth Leaf, Tendergreen
- Squash – Acorn Types, Butternut Types
- Swiss chard – Lucullus, Ruby
- Turnips – Royal Globe
- Turnip greens – All Top
- Turnip roots and greens – Just Right, Purple Top White Globe, Tokyo Cross
Whether you use plants or seeds, do not over-crowd them. Be sure to leave plenty of room between established plants. You may have to eliminate some that are growing too close together. This task sounds bad, but in the long run it helps your plants and increases your harvest. The plants will be healthier not having to compete for soil nutrients and water.
Be sure to look at your vegetable garden daily. Check to see if you need to weed, water or if there are any garden pests. Weed and water as needed.
If you see any pests, start immediately with your defense. One of the easiest ways to nab that pesky thing is to use tape around your fingers, sticky side out. Press the tape on the bugs. Then dispose of the tape with the bugs attached.
Of course, the most organic way is just squashing that pest. That used to be hard for me, but not any more after seeing the damage insects can do. You can also try a blast of water from a water hose. The water pressure will knock the insects off and drown them.
While I am not keen on using chemicals on vegetables, some common insecticides are insecticidal soaps, bacillus thuringiensis (bt), spinosad and neem oil. Use these with discretion.
Everyone wants to have a bumper crop. To do so you might need to add some nutrients to your soil. Start by adding organic compost and applying the correct fertilizer at the right time. I like to use a time release fertilizer, because it takes away the guess work.
As the season progresses and more and more vegetables are harvested, you might realize you have too much. Don’t leave the extra produce in the garden as this oversight could cause disease and increase garden insects.
Think about sharing your bounty with your friends, neighbors and/or Christ’s Kitchen in Victoria.
As the season comes to a close and you are finished harvesting all your vegetables. Take time to remove and clean out all dead vegetation, weeds and mulch. Then your garden will be ready for spring planting. Finally, enjoy all your fresh vegetables. You have earned them.