Gardeners often ask about using plants as screens. Foliage screens can provide privacy from street traffic, unsightly views and neighbors. Foliage screens provide privacy, visual appeal, and ambience around pool and patios.
Choosing foliage screens
Take into consideration the dimensions of the space you want to block (height and width) and whether you want dense coverage or a semi-transparent screen. Other factors to consider are USDA zone, sunlight exposure, type of soil, and the space available.
Select trees and shrubs that at maturity, will fit the dimensions of the area for the desired screen. A good match eliminates the need for extreme pruning, which often yields poor results. Proper spacing between plants allows your foliage screen to look its finest.
Moderate growers are generally better choices than fast growing trees and shrubs. Starting with established plants usually yields more success than very young plants. Since this screen is a long term investment, knowing plants lifespan and pest and disease resistance is helpful. Last but not least, choose what is pleasing to the eye.
Some popular choices and methods
Hollies are popular screening plants and provide a very substantial screen when planted in a row. Hollies offer many choices, but only a few will meet your criteria. Hollies can be evergreen or deciduous, various shapes, heights and spread, with different preferences for temperature, soil, and light. Berries, leaves, and density of branches will vary.
'Nellie R. Stevens' holly is recommended for most of Texas. It is a vigorous grower with dense branches. It performs well and adapts to a variety of soils. This holly reaches a mature height of 20 feet and spread of 10 feet at its base.
Like holly with its 500 species, numerous other species are often used as screens. Consider juniper, ligustrum also known as privet, yew, myrtle, viburnum, boxwood and magnolia. Each has its own characteristics and growing requirements. Research can reveal ideal matches to meet your specifications.
If you have a particular plant in mind, but prefer natives, Lady Bird Johnson's website, https:www.wildflower.org will help you select appropriate native alternatives.
Evergreen or semi-evergreen vines can be excellent screens. Take into consideration the type of support they need, how well and how long it takes for the vine to cover an area, and how well they behave.
Ornamental grasses make good living screens. Black Stocking napier grass forms a bold dense screen for a large yard.
The feathery texture of pampas or fountain grass, waving in the breeze, casually mixed with other plants, creates a carefree feeling.
Plants potted in large decorative containers make excellent screens. The containers become part of the screen and increase the height of plants.
A row of similar containers with the same type of plants creates a fairly solid screen. Alternatively, different types of plants in a variety of containers can be strategically placed to offset areas of the garden. Bamboo is suitable for containers, but requires periodic repotting.
Layering can unobtrusively create a screen. If you have sufficient space, consider creating some depth to your foliage screen, utilizing informal rows of different plants, tallest in the background, then medium height shrubs, then smaller, all of them blending to form a slight layering effect rather than obvious stair steps.
Choose a combination of your favorite plants, maybe cherry laurel, bottle brush, Rose of Sharon, Texas sage, golden cestrum, vines, ornamental grasses. These plants provide lots of variety, color, sizes and textures — everything you want for a beautiful garden. Your visitors will only see the beauty, not the 'screen.'
A picture is worth a thousand words. Do visit Victoria Educational Gardens to see many of these plants performing their role. Be sure to check out the unique foliage screen at the Officer's Club entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.