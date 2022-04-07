Last spring, my wife and I were shopping at an Austin nursery that is known for selling native plants and other plants that are water wise. I was looking for red and purple blooming plants, and the nursery employee directed me to the sage/salvia area. I found the red Texas sage (Salvia coccinea), and added six plants to my wagon.
The next morning, I started choosing planting locations and putting the various plants in open spaces. Turns out, there was a plant labeled Forsythia sage mixed in with the red Texas sage. The name indicated that it would bloom yellow, but thinking that a sage was a sage, I chose a site for the plant not fully knowing what to expect.
A Long Wait
As the plant grew, I noticed some differences between this sage and the half dozen other varieties I have in my garden. The plant was very herbaceous with thick dark green foliage, sort of like a spinach leaf. It sprawled all over the place and would not bloom. Then, in November, flower spikes began to form and what a nice surprise the plant was.
A Little Background Information
Forsythia sage (Salvia madrensis), according to the North Carolina State Extension, is a “perennial plant native to Mexico in the Lamiaceae (mint) family.” Its species name “madrensis" is derived from the location where it grows in its native habitat, the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range. Wikipedia notes that it grows at “4,000 to 5,000 feet elevation in warm, wet areas.”
Growing Conditions
I planted my Forsythia sage in an area that gets morning shade and afternoon sun. That may explain its sprawling, floppy growth. According to the Central Texas Gardener, “morning sun is best, or sun throughout the day, but not full blast all day, especially afternoon.” The article notes that “Forsythia sage isn’t too particular about soil ph, but good drainage would be a benefit.”
Growth Habit
The Forsythia sage is similar in shape and habit to the Amistad sage (Salvia Amistad) that I have had in my garden for many years. The stems are ridged and square and the plant can be quite large. The leaves are deep green and make a statement on their own. The Central Texas Gardener says that the plant can be “5-8 feet wide with 3 foot tall flowers.” I don’t know if it is my plant’s location or the fact that it was the first year, but it only grew to about 3 feet high and 3 feet wide. The Amistad sage does get about 5 feet high.
Bloom Time
One of the best things about the plant is the time of year that it blooms. My plant was growing well, but would not bloom. I had about given up, when I noticed bloom spikes were beginning to form at the end of each stem. This growth was in late October. A fall bloomer. Who knew? To say the least, I was both surprised and pleased. The blooms lasted until the first freeze.
Propagation
The Forsythia sage did die down to the roots during the hard February freeze. The Central Texas Gardener states that it is “generally hardy to zone 7” and that the plant should be “cut to the ground in late winter/early spring.” The sage is now putting out shoots from the roots and I plan on moving the plant to a better location. Then I will start some new plants from the underground shoots.
Winner, Winner
Easy to grow. Beautiful bright yellow flower spikes. Fall bloomer.
