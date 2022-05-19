Over the last decade, my gardening philosophy and style have changed dramatically. I now look to Mother Nature when deciding what to plant and use plants native to our region.
My gardening goal is to increase the biodiversity, establish habitats for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife, reduce the use of water and fertilizers and eliminate the use of pesticides while still having a beautiful garden and more time to enjoy it.
Frogfruit and Horseherb are two plants that are durable and attractive ground covers which have low maintenance requirements and are beneficial for pollinators. Both are considered semi-evergreen perennials that generally remain green during our milder winters, but will lose their leaves in severe cold weather.
They are heat- and drought-tolerant and thrive on our average annual rainfall. They grow in a wide variety of soils and accommodate moderate foot traffic.
Both spread easily when new roots form on the stems that grow along the ground (stolons). They are easy to establish in the garden by watering thoroughly after planting and then every two weeks during the first growing season.
Frogfruit — Phyla nodiflora var. incisa
Frogfruit, also known as Texas Frogfruit, Turkey Tanglefoot, and Fogfruit, is in the Verbena family (Verbenaceae) and is native to the southern half of the U.S. The name Frogfruit has nothing to do with frogs, but was originally called fog fruit by farmers in the middle ages and over time the name morphed into frogfruit.
It grows prostrate about 3-6 inches tall and makes a dense mat to provide an excellent ground cover. It also works well cascading over rock edges, containers and hanging baskets.
Frogfruit is easily identified by its long, stiff leaves with strongly serrated edges and unique flowers. The tiny flower has a purplish cone surrounded by a ring of white blossoms and blooms from April through October.
An excellent pollinator plant, frogfruit provides early nectar for many butterfly species and larval food for the Phaon Crescent, Buckeye, and White Peacock butterflies.
Frogfruit grows in sun and partial shade, but blooms best in full sun. It thrives in any soil type and can withstand short periods of standing water. However, where it receives high amounts of water it will grow thicker and taller, up to 8-10 inches.
Frogfruit does not tolerate being mowed while in bloom. If mowing is necessary wait until the end of its blooming season.
Horseherb — Calyptocarpus vialis
Horseherb, also known as Straggler Daisy and Lawnflower, is in the sunflower family (Asteraceae) and is native to south and south-central Texas. In the case of Horseherb, its name is related to the fact that it is eaten by horses and other small mammals.
It has been unfairly described in the biological literature as a “noxious lawn weed” because of its ability to out compete grass in the shade. However, this characteristic is exactly what makes it such a great ground cover for shady areas.
Horseherb grows in sun or shade with little or no water and forms dense mats 8-10 inches high with scattered tiny yellow flowers. It grows in well-drained soils and can be maintained at a height of 2-4 inches with mowing.
From mid-spring to late fall when Horseherb blooms, it provides nectar for small butterflies like sulfurs and skippers as well as other small insect pollinators.
I hope others can come to know and appreciate the benefits these two attractive and durable plants bring to the landscape. I particularly value Frogfruit’s unique little flowers and Horseherb’s endurance in the shade.
