Christmas time is the most magical and possibly the most expensive time of year. I remember as a child waiting with uncontained anticipation for the Sears Wishbook, as well as the Montgomery Ward and the J.C. Penney gift catalogs to come in the mail.
For those readers who do not have an AARP card, the Wishbook contained every toy imaginable for boys and girls. It was the ultimate fix for kids. Do you remember the Mervyn’s Black Friday commercial where a woman is standing outside of her favorite store peering through the glass doors saying, “Open. Open. Open?” It was that kind of excitement.
Gift wishes also include gardeners. I recently interviewed some Master Gardens at a Victoria Educational Gardens workday. You should have seen their faces light up as they spoke about their favorite garden tools. This esteemed group became children once again with bright eyes and passionate voices as they spoke about their cherished gardening possessions. Some enthusiastically demonstrated its usefulness to me.
Before we jump into the list, there are multiple resources to peruse. First are gardening magazines and websites. If you have a thick wallet, lots of deliveries may be coming your way.
You can also consider seed catalogs for gifts. These colorful, enticing catalogs can occupy gardener for hours during the winter.
Another source of information is the Texas A & M Agrilife website. If the Aggies can’t help you, it may be hopeless. In addition, you can check out gardening books at the library for gift ideas.
Finally do come out to the Victoria Educational Garden on a Monday or Thursday workday between 9 a.m. and noon. The Master Gardeners will be happy to give gift suggestions and can demonstrate how to use various tools.
We can all pretend money is no object. Here are some gardening gift suggestions. It was difficult to edit this list. Some items were mentioned multiple times. Some are expensive. Most are not expensive.
A common request was light weight tools. Devices get heavy with extended use. In no special order, below are 15 suggestions from your local master gardeners.
- Zero turn mower. It is efficient. Cutting the grass will be a breeze.
- Gloves. Buy a sturdy pair that extend up the forearms. This way your gardener will not look like they tangled with a cat.
- Clippers. Sandi Coleman has a beloved pair from a Master Gardener convention.
- Shovels and spades. Look for double serrated edges.
- Hoes. I am talking about tools and not the garden activity. The double edge grubbing hoe and the stirrup hoe were top contenders.
- Garden fork. This tool is a must for aeration.
- Battery-powered chain saw and hedge trimmers. These tools do not have cords that get in the way. According to Kathy Chilek, trimmers are a must for country living.
- Lightweight loppers. Test a pair to make sure they are not too heavy.
- Japanese Kori knife. It is a great versatile tool.
- Cordless reciprocating saw. Betty Friedrich reported it is indispensable for yard work.
- Triangular spade. Again, this tool was mentioned more than once.
- Tapered bulb handle. Olivia Blanchard is quite convinced this tool is a fabulous invention.
- Pruning shears. Make them sharp and light.
- Multi-use weeder with serrated edges and a curved body. Brynn Lee was not sure what to call this tool. However, she loves it.
- Wagon. You will need something to haul plants, debris and tools. Pat Plowman advises a big wagon with strong wheels.
Your gardeners may not realize how much they need some of these tools. However, your gardeners will be excited as little children if they receive a gift from this list. Happy shopping.