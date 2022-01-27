Over the years, I became lazy and bought most of my plants in pots and packs from big-box stores and nurseries. Because of a very noticeable increase in prices, I am slowly drifting toward starting my plants from seed.
Although this process does require more time and effort, I have been very happy with the results. Watching the seedlings come up and grow into maturity is very rewarding. The extra bonus is I have more zinnias, more hollyhocks and more herbs than when I was buying transplants. And we all know more is better.
Consider growing with seeds
If you’ve never tried growing from seeds you should consider giving it a whirl. Don’t go crazy at the beginning, I recommend starting with one or two seed packets. For example, if you have a couple of large containers and you want a colorful presentation, then plant zinnias. They are easy to grow, bloom from summer to frost and will reseed. They come in numerous varieties, sizes and colors. Some packets feature dazzling mixed colors.
Things to consider
Reading the back of the seed packet is essential. First of all, take note of the stamped packing date before purchase. It should be for the current year because older the seeds are, the poorer their germination rate.
The packet will include a short description and illustration of the plant and if the plant is an annual, biennial or perennial. Also included will be information on days to germination, depth to plant, spacing between plants, height and days to bloom. It may indicate when to thin, when to transplant after the last expected frost, and may advise a hardening off period prior to transplanting outside. Each seed packet has a color-coded map indicating the recommended period for planting outdoors.
When buying seeds at a store or through a catalogs consider the USDA plant hardiness zone which for the Victoria area runs from 8 to 9b. The zones indicate the lowest winter temperatures in the region based on historical record.
About those annuals
When purchasing annual flower seeds be aware that only a handful of them grow successfully when planted directly into the ground. These include alyssum, bachelor buttons, larkspur, marigolds, periwinkle, poppy, sweet pea, sunflower and zinnia.
A quick start and saving money
If you have a warm space with plenty of light indoors, you can get a head start on growing your plants. Later you can transfer them to containers or into the ground.
To save money, you can plant seeds in paper egg cartons, plastic jugs, paper cups, previously used plastic pots and handmade newspaper pots (go online to www.gardenbetty.com). Make sure the containers have ample drain holes.
You may use whatever potting soil you already have or a seed starter mix. Gently water each day until seeds have germinated. You also can set the pots in trays of water for a couple of hours and then remove them. Never allow soggy soil.
If you have a spot or two outdoors with properly prepared soil, you may want to sow seeds there once the danger of frost has passed. Make sure the area is raked level. Overplant to assure a good stand, and again, gently water daily, but don’t saturate the soil. As the plants grow you will have to water less and less, but always keep a sharp eye out to make sure the soil doesn’t crust over.
In closing, read up on the plants you are going to grow and the details of proper soil preparation. Plenty of online information is available at agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/library/gardening/soil-preparation and thespruce.com. Added knowledge can make a big difference between good results and no results at all.
