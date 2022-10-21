For several weeks, I have been observing a patch of goldenrod at the Victoria Educational Gardens (VEG), eagerly waiting to seeing it in full bloom. Monday, I was not disappointed.
My eyes feasted on numerous bright yellow flower heads in pyramidal clusters atop erect and arching stems. Not only were the flowers glorious to see, but I was amazed at all the insect activity these flowers generated. Highly attractive to many fall pollinators, the goldenrod was abuzz with an array of different beetles, flies, butterflies, wasps and bees vigorously foraging on the pollen and nectar.
According to Doug Tallamy, entomology professor and author, goldenrod supports 115 butterfly and moth species. It is an especially valuable food source for monarch butterflies as they make their fall migration to Mexico. Goldenrod is also among the top 20 native plants for birds, as stated on the National Audubon Society’s Plants for Birds website. Birds eat the insects on the goldenrod, as well as the plant’s seeds.
Goldenrod (Solidago spp.) is a genus of herbaceous perennials in the aster family. It grows well in any sunny location with average to poor, well-drained soil. In fact, rich soil will cause it to become leggy and flop over. It tolerates a variety of growing conditions and has no serious insect or disease problems.
In bloom from late summer through fall, goldenrod can be seen growing wild along fences and in fields and roadside ditches. Because its blooms coincide with ragweed, it has sometimes been wrongly blamed for causing allergies. Goldenrod has large, sticky pollen grains carried by insects, while ragweed’s fine pollen grains are windblown.
There are more than 100 species and numerous cultivars of goldenrod. Most of the species are native to North America, and 27 species are native to Texas. Eight species are native right here in the Crossroads area.
One of the most common species found in our area, and the kind I believe is growing at the VEG, is Solidago altissima, or tall goldenrod. Reaching heights of 6 feet or more, its narrow, lance-shaped leaves get 4-6 inches long. The main drawback of this species is that it spreads quickly by rhizomes and self-seeding. To keep it in bounds in the home garden, flowers can be deadheaded after blooms fade, and it can also be thinned every year or two.
A species that is more easily kept in bounds is Solidago odora, or Anise-scented goldenrod. Growing 2 to 5 feet in height, this fragrant plant has licorice scented, dark green leaves and large heads of golden-yellow flowers.
Solidago sempervirens, or seaside goldenrod, has narrow, evergreen basal leaves topped by leafy erect or arching 2 to 8 foot stalks. Its leaves are somewhat succulent, which helps it be resistant to salt spray. This plant does not spread by rhizomes, so is well-suited for the home garden.
Solidago tortifolia, or twistleaf goldenrod, has willow like leaves that spiral around the stem in a half-twist. Its deciduous leaves are the same size from the bottom to the top of 4 to 8 foot stems. This species tends to dominate in the garden due to its rhizomatous spreading.
Goldenrod can be planted in fall or spring from starts or seeds. It will reach full size in only a few months. It can be cut back in early summer for fuller, bushier plants and more flowers. At the end of the season, plant stalks can be cut back to a few inches above ground level.
Although sometimes regarded as weedy because of its unremarkable foliage and aggressive nature, goldenrod is becoming increasingly valued in the home landscape for its beauty and its use in feeding butterflies, bees, and other pollinators.