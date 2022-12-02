Using winter berries and evergreen foliage to decorate homes in the winter has a long and revered history, especially in Europe. Ancient peoples found comfort and a symbolic promise for the coming spring in the evergreen foliage and red fruits of locally available plants like hollies.
When Christianity arrived, the celebration of Christmas and the tradition of using these plants merged. Folklore has it that the word “holly” originally came from “holy.” So, we still use them today at Christmastime to symbolize comfort and hope.
When settlers came from Europe to America, they brought their traditions with them. At Christmas they looked for evergreens that were like the ones they had left behind, and they found many native Texas hollies.
Native American Hollies
Some American hollies are evergreen, and some are deciduous and lose their leaves in the winter. Most American hollies produce berries on female plants and need a male plant nearby for fertilization.
In our area of Texas, the most common native American holly, the yaupon holly (ilex vomitoria), grows wild in rural areas. It is the one settlers in this area were most likely to have found and used for holiday decorations.
Today, these plants are available in nurseries. They are being used more often in landscapes because they are hardy and grow well in most areas of Texas. Also yaupon hollies are very resistant to high heat and uncertain weather. They respond well to clipping, especially the dwarf varieties. They are evergreen and produce many small red berries along the stems in late fall and winter. Pale gray almost white stems showcase the green leaves and prominent bright red berries. When they are brought indoors, these hollies will brighten even the darkest corner.
An interesting option available to gardeners today for the home landscape is the weeping yaupon holly (ilex vomitoria ‘Pendula’). It is best used as a specimen tree and can become an impressive focal point with its graceful drooping branches and tall narrow form. Reaching up to 20 feet tall and 12 feet wide, it’s evergreen. The weeping yaupon shares the same growing requirements and bright red berries as its more common cousin the yaupon holly.
A deciduous American holly that early settlers in this area might have encountered is the possumhaw holly (ilex decidua). This holly loses its leaves in fall to showcase the red, orange, or yellow berries that cluster thickly along its pale gray branches. It is a show stopping blaze of color when seen in the winter landscape.
The possumhaw holly grows as a shrub or can be pruned into a small tree by removing lower branches. It then can be used successfully as an understory tree. This holly grows to 12 feet tall occasionally reaching 20 feet, and will be 10 feet wide. The possumhaw holly is the most widely distributed of the native Texas hollies. It can be grown in sun or shade but fruits best in full sun. It is worth finding a place for this Texas native in your landscape.
New traditions
As the early settlers adapted to Texas, they continued to find joy in old traditions, but with a new twist. Many immigrant families in this area adopted the custom of using yaupons as Christmas trees. This experience is within the living memory of their descendants. My mother-in-law Lela Belle Heinold spoke of this custom in the Schroeder area.
My daughter Amanda honored this tradition one year when her sons were small and created her Christmas tree from several cut yaupon branches secured in a bucket and decorated with popcorn and other homemade elements. This unique Christmas tree remains a special memory to this day.