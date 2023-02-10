Hearts evoke positive feelings of affection, appreciation, gratitude and true love. They symbolize Valentine’s Day when gifts of chocolate, jewelry and flowers are given to express admiration and love.
This year instead of giving traditional Valentine’s gifts, consider giving houseplants that have heart-shaped leaves and perhaps, heart-shaped flowers. Plants last longer than cut-flower bouquets and can symbolize abiding love.
The houseplants described in this article are easy care and locally available. Some like direct light and some prefer low light. Some like humidity and moisture while others tolerate dry conditions.
The only drawback is houseplants mentioned in this article can be toxic to people and pets if consumed. Eating these plants can cause severe irritation to lips, tongue and throat. Therefore, if you have children or pets who might chew on plants’ leaves, be sure to put the plants out of reach.
Anthurium (Anthurium scherzerianum) is a lovely choice for a Valentine gift. It has heart-shaped leaves and colorful blooms. The flowers are actually modified leaves called spathes that bloom for two or three months.
Anthurium grows best in bright, indirect light. It is a hardy plant that is almost always in bloom. Water when the top-inch of soil is dry. As a tropical plant, it thrives with an occasional misting.
Christmas 2021 our son gave me an anthurium in a 4-inch pot. In six months, I transplanted it to a 6-inch pot. It has one or two continuous blooms that delight me.
Arrowhead Vine (Syngonium podophyllum) has triangular, heart-shaped green leaves. Some varieties have variegated leaves or even bronzy-green leaves with pink tones. Young plants form mounds about 12-inches tall. Mature plants can be three-feet tall and three-feet wide.
As it matures, arrowhead stems start to vine. With support, its vines can grow upright or they can be allowed to trail in a hanging basket mixed with other plants. It grows best in low to medium light and a humid environment. Plan to mist it daily or place its container on a tray filled with pebbles and water to increase the room’s humidity.
Philodendron (Philodendron scandens or Philodendron bipennifolium) is a perky houseplant with glossy, heart-shaped foliage and draping vines. Its name comes from the Greek words, philo meaning love or affection and dendron meaning tree.
Philodendron care is easy because it needs sunlight, water and fertilizer. Find a place with bright, indirect sunlight where the sun’s rays do not touch the foliage. If leaves turn yellow, it may be getting too much light. If the stems are long with several inches between leaves, the plant is signaling it needs more light.
Water when the surface is dry. Droopy leaves means the plants is getting too much or not enough water. Philodendrons recover when the water schedule is corrected.
Fertilize philodendron with a balanced liquid houseplant fertilizer. Best to water with fertilizer monthly in the spring and summer and every six to eight weeks in the fall and winter.
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) is often recommended as a first houseplant because it is undemanding and adaptable. Pothos come in green or variegated varieties. Pothos is attractive climbing a pole or other structure, trailing out of a hanging basket or being left to vine on a flat surface.
They thrive in bright, indirect light as well as low light. However, pothos do not do well in direct sunlight.
They grow well in both nutrient rich and poor soils. Pothos cuttings can root in vases of water or started in soil. It is interesting that cuttings started in one medium have trouble switching to the other.
This year consider giving your Valentine a long-lasting plant with heart-shaped leaves. It will be a unique, meaningful gift.