My infatuation with hummingbirds began in Leadership Texas. This tiny bird that has the ability to fly in any direction, even backward, has been an inspiration to many career women. Sometimes in mid-career, women feel like they are on a treadmill and like a hummingbird going in many directions all day.
Hummingbirds are amazing. Hummingbirds can hover mid-air as they sip nectar from bright colored flowers. Their wings can beat up to 80 beats per second. They expend so much energy that they need to eat constantly to replace the calories they burn. From sunset to sunrise, a hummingbird can visit over a thousand flowers.
This frenetic activity helps hummingbirds develop their hearts. One goal for Leadership Texas is to help professional women become knowledgeable leaders with strong hearts.
After participating in Leadership Texas, my friends and I collected all types of hummingbird memorabilia. We had T-shirts, mugs, calendars, jewelry, pictures and wind chimes. Now we are more concerned about hummingbirds’ livelihood. We ask ourselves, what type flowers and environment do they need?
Hummingbirds are migratory and most prevalent in Texas gardens from April to October. They are nectar feeders and need a constant supply. Gardeners can provide nectar sources either with hummingbird feeders or a variety of flowers.
If you choose to have hummingbird feeders, be sure to keep them clean and replace the water at least every other day. Hummers love a mixture of one cup sugar to four cups water in feeders. Do not use red dye in hummingbird feeders.
Hummingbirds need a habitat that provides food, water and shelter. They need some sun and some shade. They love moving water. A gentle spray from a sprinkler does wonders for these quick-darting birds.
Since hummingbirds do not have a sense of smell, they rely on bright colors to find their food. They tend to gravitate to red flowers. Brightly colored tubular flowers tend to produce the most nectar.
As you plan a hummingbird appealing yard, remember they need some shade. Be sure to include some flowering shrubs, small trees and vines to create a tiered 10 foot-tall habitat.
Online you will find lots of lists of the best plants for hummingbirds. Select those that fit your space and sun or shade areas. Once you select plants, be sure to provide lots of space between them so hummingbirds have hovering room and can navigate from flower to flower.
Based on my research, here are the twelve “best” plants for the Victoria area. Most are perennials and native Texas plants. They are categorized as trees, shrubs, vines or herbs. This list only includes one common name per scientific name. Since plants can have many designations, use the scientific name if possible.
Trees
- Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis) – sunny location and after established, little moisture.
- Red Buckeye (Aesculus pavia) – part-shade and needs moisture.
Shrubs
- Flame Acanthus (Anisacanthus quadrifidus) – Sun, part-shade and moist/dry.
- Shrimp Plant (Justicia brandegeeana) – Sun and wet.
- Turk’s Cap (Malvaviscus arboreus) – Shade, part-shade and moist/dry.
- Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii) – Sun and dry.
Vines
- Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata) — Sun, part-shade and moist/dry.
- Trumpet Vine (Campsis radicans) – Sun and moist/dry.
- Coral Honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) – Sun, part-shade and moist.
Herbs
- Scarlet Sage (Salvia coccinea) – Sun, part-shade and phade and moist/dry.
- Texas Star Hibiscus (Hibiscus coccineus) – Sun and wet.
- Lemon Beebalm and Horsemint (Monarda ditriodora) – Sun, part-shade and dry.
Gardeners can combine plants from each category to create interesting, beautiful and easy-care areas for hummingbirds. Remember to provide a spot or two for clean water near flowering plants.
True confession: I find it much more satisfying to collect plants that nurture real hummingbirds than things that remind me of them. Hummingbirds themselves do encourage focus, purposeful activity and big hearts.
