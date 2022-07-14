An interesting and hardy perennial native grass of Texas is Chasmanthium latifolium (pronounced Kaz-MAN-thee-um lah-teh-FOLE-ee-um) or inland sea oats. It is called by several common names: Indian wood oats, river oats, wood oats, wild oats and northern sea oats.
This plant is a clumping and upright member of the Poaceae (grass) family. It has stiff, wiry, 2 to 4 feet stems that are topped with arching stalks with a dozen or so dangling florets or seed heads. The flowers are insignificant, but the seed heads that follow are very decorative and flutter gracefully in the slightest breeze.
Flowers bloom from June to October and are wind pollinated. Leaves are long-lasting, alternating, simple, linear in shape and around 6 inches in length. The leaves will turn brown/copper or golden yellow in fall.
At this time of the year the seed heads are pale green but will turn to a light golden ivory as fall approaches. It has a very impressive display of large, oak-like spikes that arch on the long, green, lush, blades of the leaves. In a couple of references, it is described as “like a dwarf bamboo.”
Inland sea oats re-seeds itself very easily and spreads by roots and rhizomes. It can become aggressive if planted in a shady moist area in your landscape. Cutting the seed heads off before they mature and fall to the soil will help control their spreading. They do very well in patio pots which will help to keep them confined.
In normally dryer parts of the state, inland sea oats like to grow near water and is one of the few grasses that require shade. It can grow in full-shade to full sun. If grown in partial shade, the blades of grass will have a darker green color.
In our area they usually do best with at least some sun or dappled shade. They can tolerate morning sun if they are shaded later in the day.
Use them in place of ferns in the landscape as they stay green and lush until late fall. They make nice green borders for garden ponds and paths. The seed stems work very well in dried flower arrangements and are long lasting.
Because they make a very matted root and rhizome system, especially in poorly drained loam, inland sea oats are excellent for erosion prevention on muddy or sandy embankments.
This grass is a host plant for several larval butterflies and a food source for birds. It is also deer resistant, however, here in Texas we know that deer will eat just about anything if they are really hungry.
Inland sea oats readily adapt to almost any type of soil and one well-established they can tolerate low water availability. They are considered to have a fast growth rate. They grow in clumps of one to two feet wide and 2 to 4 feet tall.
The plants become dormant in winter and, if they are looking a bit shabby, can be cut back to about 4 inches in February. New growth starts in March. If they are getting too tall for their place in your landscape, they can be cut back before they bloom.
I knew very little about this decorative grass before researching it for this article. I am now very interested in adding inland sea oats to my landscape. It will refresh the area around my pond giving it a new look.
If you wish to see inland sea oats growing here in Victoria, there is a nice bunch of it in the xeriscape section of the Victoria Educational Gardens (VEG) at the Victoria Regional Airport. The VEG is open to visitors daily from dawn to dusk.é
