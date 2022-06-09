Last month, I was lucky to win a Mona Lavender plant. Not only is it beautiful but also it was one I did not own or know. Time to learn about it.
The plant label had it named Mona Lavender Plectranthus. None of my gardening books had descriptions of it. Fortunately, the internet provides an amazing array of resources.
In the 1990s, two South African perennials, Plectranthus species (P. saccatus and P hilliardiae ssp. Autrale ‘Magwa’) were crossed, and the hybrid Mona Lavender (Plectrantus hybridus ‘Plepalila’ PP13858) was created. It has traits from both parental plants with bright leaves and lavender blossoms.
Its distinctive lavender, two-lipped blooms open on a purple stem that juts out above serrated, glossy leaves that are green on the top and purple on the underside. The rich lavender flowers attract pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds. It is a member of the mint family and closely related to Coleus (Coleus amboinicus) and Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea).
It can grow 1-2 feet tall and 1-2 feet wide. In the Victoria area, it is an easy-care perennial shrub that blooms outside from spring through fall.
Mona Lavender is cold-sensitive and often grown as a houseplant. If freezing temperatures are in the forecast, do bring patio containers inside. If your plant is too big to move, take cuttings to propagate indoors.
The light will determine both its flower and leaf color. The brighter the light, the richer its color becomes. This fact is especially noticeable on its more intensely colored leaves.
Do protect it from afternoon sun. Mona Lavender cannot thrive in extreme heat. My mantra for patio plants is “morning sun, afternoon shade.”
When grown as a houseplant, Mona Lavender needs as much bright and indirect light as possible. It prefers year-round temperatures from 60-80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mona Lavender needs an acidic, well-draining soil with rich organic matter. It grows best in evenly moist soil. Like most tropical plants, it is considered a thirsty plant that needs water when the soil feels dry.
It can be fertilized with a balanced water-soluble fertilizer every two months during the growing season. If the soil is alkaline, fertilizing with a more acid fertilizer will enrich both the blooms and foliage color.
Avoid fertilizing this plant during the fall and winter. If you fertilize during this time, foliage will grow rather than bloom. Resume fertilizing when the flowering tapers and it needs a boost.
Generally, it is a good idea to pinch new growth on young plants regularly to encourage fuller, bushier growth. Trim new stem tips often to help the plant retain a compact shape and form. Be sure to remove flower spikes after blooming.
Other than common pests, Mona Lavender is relatively problem-free. However, it can get sparse and leggy. This situation occurs when it doesn’t get enough indirect bright light. To remedy this problem, prune back leggy stems and move it to a south- or west-facing window inside or sunnier location outside.
Mona Lavender can be grown in containers or hanging baskets and as colorful bedding plants. As a houseplant, it typically lives for about five years.
Growers recommend repotting Mona Lavender plants every year or two. Select containers that are 1- to 2- inches wider that the current pots and use fresh, well-draining potting mix.
One very appealing aspect of Mona Lavender is its color. Lavender flowers represent devotion, serenity, grace, healing and calmness. They are also associated with light-hearted, romantic energies.
The green leaves signify balance and peace while promoting calmness. For many people, green colors makes them feel optimistic, refreshed and closer to nature.
Mona Lavender evokes all these feelings for me and has certainly enriched my plant collection and me.
