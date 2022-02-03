The Victoria County Master Gardener Association (VCMGA) will continue its horticultural presentations, Lunch and Learn with the Masters, this year. The program begins Feb. 14 and presentations will continue the second Monday of each month through October.
These hour-long presentations and demonstrations provide a wealth of information on Texas gardening and are free to the public. If you’re new to the area or new to gardening, these presentations are perfect for you. Even long-time, very experienced gardeners learn new information. All are welcome.
As we enter into the third year of the COVID-19 crisis, the VCMGA will continue Lunch and Learn with the Masters at the pavilion of the Victoria Educational Gardens (VEG), as it provides ample room for physical distancing and has an improved projector.
While at the VEG, do spend some time wandering through its 2 acres of gardens. The pavilion is located at 283 Bachelor Drive (across from the Victoria Airport Control Tower).
Lunch and Learn with the Masters 2022 dates and topics
February 14: Vegetable Garden Preparation
Master Gardener, Mike Martignoni, will present an overall composite of backyard gardening to prepare you for springtime gardening. Mike will also provide planting guides for participants.
March 14: Learn to Graft Trees
In response to Lunch and Learn survey requests, local Pecan Orchardist and Grafter Charles Nelson will teach and demonstrate tree grafting. He will explain tried and true grafting techniques that will work for any type of tree.
April 11: 101 of Beekeeping — What you need to know about Bees and Beekeeping
Bees are responsible for the pollination of about one-third of the plants that become our food, but they’re under threat. What can you do to help bees in your area? Beekeeper Emory Powitzky will share knowledge of bees and how to keep your own.
May 9: More Daylilies
Our surveys showed so many requests for more daylily information that we’ve asked Master Gardener Brenda Heinold for a second presentation. She will give tips for selecting and growing these beautiful flowers, and how and when to divide them.
June 13: Butterflies and the Plants They Love
Master Gardener Janet McCrea will identify the six butterfly families and give examples of local species in each family. She will also share which host plants and nectar plants are best for attracting all these butterflies to your yard.
July 11: Soil—It’s a Living Thing!
Soil is a meeting place of the mineral and organic worlds — a living system — where soil life and plant life support each other. Learn about the soil food web and how it relates to soil fertility, plant productivity, and air and water quality from Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Catherine Koenig.
August 8: “What’s This? – Volume V”
In a fun way, Victoria County Extension Agent Matt Bochat will test your ability to correctly identify plants, weeds, diseases, bugs, and other crazy things. Enjoy the challenge.
September 12: Propagation: Learn about Propagation
Joy Reed, Master Gardener and her VEG Green House Master Gardener group will teach plant propagation techniques such as layering, stem cutting, soft and semi hardwood cuttings, root cuttings, and division. Besides explaining how to propagate they will teach what time is best to propagate.
October 10: Propagation: Propagate Your Own Plants (bring your own cuttings)
Master Gardener Joy Reed and her VEG Green House Master Gardener group will demonstrate how to propagate using various techniques while also assisting you. This is your chance to propagate your favorite plants from cuttings you’ve brought to Lunch and Learn. The Master Gardeners will provide the pots and planting materials.
