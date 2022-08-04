Several years ago, before the internet provided great places to obtain gardening information, I was looking for a plant to complement others in a large, sunny flowerbed. Then I came upon Mexican mint marigold, a plant that was unfamiliar to me. As I recall, it was growing in a 4-inch pot and the scanty label information said it grew in full sun, loved heat and would bloom yellow flowers in the fall. That description was enough for me.
I planted the Mexican mint marigold next to a small Mexican bush sage, another fall-blooming perennial with purple and white flower spikes. I was delighted with how bright yellow blooms of the Mexican mint marigold complemented the sage’s purple blooms. What a lucky find.
The two plants have remained side-by-side ever since, even though the bed has changed tremendously. Now completely shaded by a large crape myrtle, they have continued to thrive and multiply, although they do bloom less in the shade. To overcome that problem, I have divided both through the years and planted their offshoots in sunnier spots.
Mexican mint marigold (Tagetes lucida) is a small deciduous perennial, also known as Mexican tarragon, Spanish tarragon or Texas tarragon. But it is not a tarragon, nor is it a mint. It gets its tarragon name because it smells and tastes like tarragon, which in turn smells like anise and licorice.
Its leaves can be used wherever a licorice or anise flavor is desired. It is a great seasoning for fish and chicken and makes wonderful infused vinegar for salad dressings. Its edible yellow flowers are pretty when scattered in salads.
As wonderful as its culinary uses are, I love Mexican mint marigold because it is a tough, versatile landscape and container plant. The foliage remains compact, reaching 30 inches high and 18 inches wide, but it is the beautiful fall and winter blooms that really make it special. The yellow flowers with five petals appear in September or October and last until first frost.
Mexican mint marigold grows equally well in full sun or partial shade. It produces more flowers the more sun it gets. It tolerates poor soil, requires little fertilizer, and thrives in dry conditions. It will benefit from an occasional deep watering.
Because it is highly deer resistant, Mexican mint marigold is a great choice for areas frequented by deer.
This small perennial does well toward the front of a bed, in narrow beds, or when planted near a sidewalk, where it can release its wonderful licorice fragrance when someone brushes against it.
Mexican mint marigold can freeze back to ground but will resprout from the roots in late winter. When it resprouts, remove any older foliage, fertilize it with a granular fertilizer and give it a deep watering.
The plant will multiply into a larger clump after a few years and can be divided. Successful dividing is best done in late winter or early spring.
Also, it often grows from seeds near the original plant. Transplant those divided clumps and seedlings to other areas in your landscape. Spread the beauty. Spread the joy.
Mexican mint marigold attracts bees and migrating butterflies in the fall. In all the years that I have grown it, I have never known pests to bother it, not even spider mites that can plague other types of marigolds. Nevertheless, watch for spider mites in hot, dry weather.
Do yourself a favor, and plant Mexican mint marigold. You will be glad you did.
