Summer makes me think of my mother’s love for planting zinnias. She liked all flowers, but colorful zinnias in the summertime were her favorites.
As things begin to get hotter and drier, we gardeners can adopt practices to not only help ourselves, but also our plants, gardens and yards. Some important things to consider are watering, mulching, weeding, and choosing plants that can survive brutal summer temperatures.
To start off, try working in the yard during early morning or late evening hours. Do take frequent breaks, wear a hat or visor, drink lots of water, and apply sunscreen and mosquito repellent when needed.
Water in the morning or late evening when plants can take in the moisture. Mid-day watering results in loss of moisture due to evaporation. Water deeply and infrequently to help stimulate healthy root growth and discourage fungus growth. Consider drip irrigation to reduce your water usage.
Doug Welsh in the Texas Garden Almanac, advises gardeners to use drip irrigation to reduce water usage. He encourages all to make a commitment to set up drip hoses in at least one flower bed this summer. Welsh promotes “drip watering to be the standard for all landscape and garden plantings.”
Plants in containers, pots, and hanging baskets need more frequent watering to keep them from drying out. One tip that I have found useful when I am on vacation, is to group my smaller flower pots and hanging baskets in a plastic kiddy pool. Simply place the pots/baskets in the pool, and fill with enough water to submerge the bottoms of the containers. This practice allows the plants to soak up water from the bottom and helps them to survive for a few days. Do put the pool in a shady spot to keep the sun from drying the foliage.
As for lawns, one inch per week is a general rule. Do keep an eye out and water at the first sign of grass stress. If it rains one half inch that is usually sufficient for the week. Try not to water every day. One hour of watering per week is better than watering three or more days for 20 minutes each time.
Grasses grow rapidly in the summer heat. Increase mowing height and mow frequently depending on how fast your lawn grows. Go by the 1/3 rule and don’t remove more than 1/3 of the blade each time you mow. This type of mowing helps promote a healthy thick turf that resists weeds.
Use mulch whenever possible to help conserve water, to reduce the evaporation and to help prevent weeds. Apply three inches of mulch around flower beds, shrubs, vegetable gardens, and small trees. Also use mulch in your containers to help them retain moisture and resist drying out. Deadhead your flowers and plants to encourage new growth.
Speaking of weeds, eliminating them helps conserve water, as well as improving the appearance of your yard. Weeds draw moisture from the soil and deprive moisture from your plants.
Look for plants that can withstand the heat of summer. According to Welsh, select plants that are heat tolerant and have adapted to Texas. Some of the recommended annuals are sun tolerant varieties of caladiums and coleus, as well as marigolds, periwinkles, portulacas or moss roses, purslane, and zinnias. Most of these plants are available in many shapes and sizes.
Some perennials Welsh recommends are firebush, gold star Esperanza or yellow bells, hibiscus, lantana, petunias, plumbago, salvias, and verbena. Many of these plants have been designated as Texas Superstars. For a complete listing of Texas Superstars check out www.texassuperstar.com.
By using some of these tips, we will have a successful, colorful and happy summer growing season.
