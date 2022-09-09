Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on Texas leaf cutting ants. The first part was published on Sept. 4.
Control of Atta Texana, Texas leaf cutter ants, is a challenge because of the size, structure and complexity of the colony, as well as their exclusive diet of fungus.
Let’s look at what works, what doesn’t, and feasible solutions for individual circumstances.
Natural predators include armadillos, but it is doubtful we will welcome them in our gardens.
Hydramethylnon baits: Texas A&M and Texas A&M AgriLife recommends hydramethylnon as the only active ingredient for Texas leaf cutter ants for homeowners. Some brand names are Amdro Ant Block and Extinguish Plus. These products should not be used in agricultural sites, livestock pastures, fruit or vegetable gardens, or cropland. It has a short shelf life, about three months.
Use according to label instructions when ants are foraging. It will take a week or more after application for activity to decline, initially eliminating colonies about 30% of the time. Repeat applications are usually necessary. Treating all mounds and feeder holes is essential for success. Finding all the feeder holes is a significant problem.
Other Baits: Most other baits are ineffective because the diet of leaf cutter ants is limited to the fungus they cultivate.
Contact insecticides: Dust or granular contact insecticides, such as acephate (Orthene), carbaryl (Sevin), and permethrin (Terro), can be used to temporarily protect plants. It must be reapplied often and has very little effect on eliminating the nest.
Frequent application of permethrin spray can be effective in protecting vulnerable foliage.
Non-repellant residual contact insecticides may be used to treat mound entrances in accordance with the label. Since non-repellant insecticides are undetectable, more ants in the colony will be exposed. Be aware that this group of insecticides includes a wide range of products and some have high risk.
Fipronil: Fipronil formulations for cut ants are not good choices for homeowners because of health and environmental risks.
Value of product labels: Carefully read product labels to make an informed decision about which product to choose. You will want to know if the product is labeled for cut ants, suitability for your location, how to apply, level of toxicity to humans and other animals, and personal safety precautions.
Many products should not to be used where there are food crops, pets, grazing livestock, or chance of runoff water.
Some labels have instructions for application for ants and a separate section with different methods for cut ants.
Beware of the web, blogs, and personal comments that tout a product as the best for cut ants. Sometimes cut ants are not even on the label or the product may not be suitable for your circumstances. Verify and choose wisely.
Several successful products were taken off the market prior to 2005 because of safety and environmental issues. Since leaf cutter ants in the U.S. are limited to Texas, Arizona, and parts of California and Louisiana, the market for cut ant control products in the United States is limited. Thus without a broad market, the motivation to develop new formulations to replace discontinued products is lacking.
Research to control ants by contaminating the fungus or interfering with the process of fungus formation is in progress. However, Atta Texana never lie idle.
Leaf cutter ants check harvested leaves to confirm they are not contaminated with fungi, detect how the fungus is responding to a certain food source, and make changes as needed. The ants secrete antimicrobials to protect the fungi.
Atta Texana appears well-equipped to take care of itself and the colony. We may continue to struggle with Texas leaf cutter ants.
