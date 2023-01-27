Once again winter has painted the outdoors with an abundance of grayish brown, forcing us to take notice of the exterior entryway to our homes. Now is a good time to reflect on those changes we’ve considered, or for that matter, changes we haven’t considered.
Feng shui and the front door
The entryway to our homes is more than a focal point. According to the principles of Feng Shui, the front door influences qualities that stay with us as we take that first step indoors. Did you know a yellow door promotes good health and joy? Did you know a snake plant placed nearby encourages good luck?
When it is all said and done it is the front door people notice first. Maybe it cannot express the word “hello,” but depending on how it is presented, the front door can give passersby the impression of a warm welcome.
We can opt to have it remain unnoticeable, but when all is frost bitten and dead it is nice to have something interesting to gaze upon.
A chance to show off more plantsWhether the home has a sizeable sitting porch or just a few steps leading to a small enclosure, there are thousands of ways to dress up that particular space. Consider how the front entrance gives gardeners more room to show off their plants. Just thinking about the hundreds of designs for doors is mind boggling. Plus there are many decorative displays to incorporate.
For plain vanilla, wood veneer front doors, the application of color can liven up entrances. If there is enough square footage for furnishings, gather up what you already have that may work. Select what growing plant containers you will use.
Once you have done this work, begin to figure out how things will look. See how different items interact with each other. Use your cellphone to take photos to aid you in making final choices.
Plants make the differenceTo really make viewers take a second look, add plants. Depending on the size entry you have, think about the furnishings you have and what size plant containers will sit on them. Think about hanging plants, or two or three small containers, and perhaps a large container.
Check out what plants you already have. Consider what works best in shade or partial shade. For the cooler months of the year plantings of pansies and violas will add color. These flowers look well with some Texas Super Stars. The Japanese Holly Fern comes highly recommended following testing through the Super Star program sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It is a beautiful plant for a container.
For color you can’t beat caladiums, a longtime Texas favorite for the warmer months and shady areas. They come in numerous color combinations: dark red and green, pale pink and lime, bright red, pink and red, ivory and green. The list of caladium colors grows each year.
Another possibility is an old-time favorite. English ivy thrives on the ground, up the wall and in the planter. The snake plant is another oldie in succulent species. It has unique stripes and a shape resembling an upright, green serpent. Both plants are easy to find, easy to grow and hardy.
An extra added touchFinally, debate whether to add a wreath. It can be an artificial wreath, or something extra special; something you’ve made yourself with natural materials like boxwood cuttings, pine cones, and succulents. Because we have a word limitation DIY information is available online if you wish to look into this.
For example, look up hgtv.com/succulent/wreath This website provides ideas for something really memorable to create.
Welcome home.