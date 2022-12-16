The 2021 winter freeze devastated many of the Crossroads’ established trees. A local garden club became curious about the best small trees for the Victoria area and asked me to present a program on this topic.
This assignment led me to the Texas Tree Planting Guide developed by the Texas A&M Forest Service. This guide describes the best native trees for each county in Texas. This tree selector has eight small trees listed for Victoria County.
One that caught my attention is the wax myrtle (Myrica cerifera) also known as the southern bayberry, candleberry, bayberry tree and tallow shrub. It grows about 15-20 feet tall. Its dark green glossy leaves are 3-1/2-inches long and very aromatic. Its grayish white, wax-coated fruits are valued by birds and candlemakers.
The dwarf wax myrtle (Myrtus communis) is a smaller variety of its sister species. It is native to the pine-hardwoods in East Texas. It grows about 2 to 4 feet tall and has white blooms in the summer.
The dwarf wax myrtle is an excellent choice for containers or topiaries. It can be trimmed in desirable shapes and makes a good hedge or border plant.
The wax myrtle is a tough, adaptable tree with no serious pest problems. It can be used as screen plants, informal hedges, solitary trees and roadside plantings. This tree is also a good one for the beach because it tolerates drought, salt air and sand.
When selecting a wax myrtle, look for a multitrunked, symmetrical shaped tree with a full complement of green glossy leaves. The canopy of leaves and branches should be in balance with its base.
According to Neil Sperry, a Texas gardening and horticulture expert, container-grown trees have all their roots intact making it easier for them to adapt to transplanting. These trees can also be planted almost any time of year. One drawback to container-grown trees is that their soil can be very light that causes them to dry out quickly. Hand watering newly planted wax myrtles daily for the first year or two is important.
When you purchase your tree, Sperry advises not to let it be exposed to highway winds. Be sure to wrap the tree’s canopy with an old sheet or nursery shade fabric to protect it from wind burn.
Where should you plant the wax myrtle? In the book “Native Texas Plants” by Sally and Andy Wasowski, the authors designed themed gardens for homeowners. Wax myrtles were placed in wildlife gardens, water gardens and coastal prairie gardens.
In the wildlife gardens wax myrtles were included for their ornamental winter fruit that birds love. In the water garden, wax myrtles joined the yaupon holly as understory trees. They both were to be grown shrub-like and provide screening on the edge of the yard.
The coastal prairie garden plan had the most diverse collection of native plants. Wax myrtles were the beautiful, drought-tolerant evergreens that provided clusters of pale blue berries that are eaten by over 40 species of birds.
Wax myrtle will grow in any soil and can survive with as little as 25 inches of rain per year. It will grow in both sun and partial shade. Obviously, it is very adaptable and fast-growing tree.
Before buying a wax myrtle, consider where it belongs in the landscape. Do you need it to screen an area? Do you need it as an evergreen background in your yard? Do you need it as a small, statement tree? Do you want to feed birds in the fall and winter?
No matter how you will use wax myrtles, you cannot go wrong. They are beautiful, hardy natives that have an incredible bayberry fragrance.