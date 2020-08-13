At the end of school years, students are recognized for their achievements over the past nine months. This is always an exciting time for students, parents and teachers. The winners and leaders are identified for their academic success and for their contributions in other areas. Sadly, awards programs were not held in our schools this year because of the early closure and COVID-19.
Recognition program for Texas plants
For plants in our state, there is also an outstanding recognition program named the Texas Superstar. To obtain this designation, a Texas Superstar plant must be beautiful and perform well for consumers and growers throughout the state. Superstars must be easy to propagate, which should ensure the plants are not only widely available throughout Texas, but also reasonably priced.
Texas Superstar program
The Texas Superstar program began as a regional program in the early 1980s and became a statewide effort in 1989. The name Texas Superstar was coined in 1997. The designation was applied to all statewide promotions and has been used ever since.
Texas Superstar brochure
The 2020 Texas Superstar brochure is available online. Hard copies should be available at AgriLife Extension offices and through county Master Gardener programs.
The Texas Superstar brochure itself has become the go-to source for growers, amateur gardeners, nurseries and retailers and is a valuable reference for landscape industry professionals.
Mexican heather
One of this year’s winners is Mexican heather, which most of us are familiar with in our gardens.
- Mexican heather plants may grow to 3 feet in diameter and about 4 feet tall. The small purple blooms attract butterflies and bloom in spring and summer with some white growing on long spikes, which will make lovely cut flowers.
- The leaves have a soft, fine texture creating a dense foliage shrub. Mexican heather cannot survive freezing winters, but will probably make it through mild Texas winters. New plants will outperform those that are carried over the winter season.
Allyson variety
- An outstanding Mexican heather is Allyson, an improved variety with showy flowers. It will grow 12-18 inches tall and 16-18 inches wide in size, and has performed beyond other varieties. The Allyson variety produces an abundance of petite rose-purple flowers during its blooming period beginning in spring through autumn.
- Abundant flowers cover foliage
- Mexican heather has been a favorite ornamental plant in Texas for years. “The shape of the plant layers out with tiny leaves and flowers, but when it blooms there are so many flowers it covers the foliage, which if you can see it, has a sheen to it,” said David Rodriguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist.
Successful tips for growing Mexican heather
- Plant in an area that will receive partial shade; full sun will fade the leaves.
- Choose an area with fertile, well-draining soil. Watering is required, but these plants do not tolerate standing in water.
- Water Mexican heather daily especially when temperatures reach 90 degrees and higher. Extra waterings during the time the plant is established should help greatly. Watering once every one or two weeks in the winter is important.
- Fertilize these plants with a slow-release formula in late winter, spring and summer. Remember to follow the directions on the package. Supplement with a water-soluble fertilizer about every two weeks throughout the growing season.
- Trim two-thirds of each plant in late fall. Although Mexican heather cannot survive a freezing winter, don’t be surprised if it returns after a mild Texas winter.
Where should Mexican heather be planted?
Since this eye-catching plant will add color to any garden, the placement of Mexican heather should be easy.
With contrasting-colored plantings:
- Use as a border plant with contrasting-colored plants in the background of a bed. Consider using golden blooms of marigolds, mixed zinnias or gazanias with myriads of color.
- With similarly-colored flowers: Perhaps a bed with blue and
- purple-colored flowers such as gladiolas, coneflowers, Victoria salvia, purple pansies, or purple verbena along with the Mexican heather would provide an outstanding showcase in one’s garden.
- Distance planting: Mexican heather should be planted 2 feet apart to provide room for growth
- and air circulation.
Other facts
The fragrant purple blooms will attract bees and other pollinators, which are important in our gardens. Since this Superstar can handle cooler temperatures, it should be able to be enjoyed well into autumn.
Mexican heather can be propagated by taking 4- to 6-inch stem cuttings and rooting them in water. Time to share with friends.
Mexican heather is toxic to dogs and cats, but with care, gardeners should seriously consider adding this colorful, new Texas Superstar to our gardens.
