Last spring, my sister-in-law, Valeria, gave me a tour of their wonderful Connecticut yard and pointed to an area outlined with rocks. She said, “This is where John (my brother) is planting his moon garden.” My response was, “What’s a moon garden?” Valeria casually said, “It’s a garden of all white-blooming plants.”
When I returned home, I kept thinking about John’s moon garden and wondered why anyone would really want a monochromatic garden. So I called John and asked him why he was planting a garden with only white blooms.
John noted that gardens come alive as twilight begins. The sound of night-time pollinators like bats, moths and tree frogs is captivating. He added that the fragrances of various white blooms can be intoxicating. John finds sitting on the deck, listening to his nighttime “friends” and seeing the moon and stars shine on his plants is very relaxing and rejuvenating.
History
Gardeners in every culture have used the light of the moon to decide when and what to plant. Gardens with white, silver and gray plants and naturally pale stones, reflect the moon’s luminous glow, especially around the time of the full moon.
In the 1950s, two exceptional moon gardens were planted that still exist. In England, Vita Stackville West added an all-white garden to her acclaimed Sissinghurst Castle estate gardens. In Connecticut, the founders of White Flower Farm planted an all-white garden for themselves. Both long-lasting gardens were developed by creative gardeners who valued night-blooming, fragrant gardens.
Planning, designing a moon garden
Select the site and determine the garden size you can best manage. Most plants, shrubs and trees grow best in well-draining soil. Before you select plants, take time to have a soil test. This preliminary homework will save you time, energy and money.
Be sure to note if the site is in full sun, sun/partial shade or shade. This fact will help you select the plants that will do best in your yard.
Apply general principles of design in your plan. The number and sizes of plants should fit the site and be climate appropriate.
Another consideration for planning a moon garden is to include both and annuals and perennials. The annuals can be changed seasonally and keep your moon garden inviting all year.
After the plan is developed, the kind and number of plants must be decided. A general rule is the smaller the plant, the more plants you need. So the border of alyssum will need more plants than a filler of tuberoses. A vine like moon flower, will grow gracefully on a trellis and one plant will do.
Small trees, like a Mexican olive, start small but over time become shade trees. Eventually, sun-loving plants may need to be transplanted and replaced with shade plants.
Moon garden plants for Victoria
Last summer, I found a nursery online that sold a few dozen plants for a moon garden. However, the plant selection was not appropriate for South Texas.
\ This preplanned moon garden did prompt me to find white blooming plants that thrive in the Crossroads.
My master gardener friend Pat Plowman helped me develop a chart of moon garden flowers, shrubs, vines and small trees.
The list below includes their common names, botanical names and light needs.
All are beautiful, fragrant, white blooming and will do well in this part of Texas. A few gray accent plants that glimmer in moonlight are included in the list published alongside this column.
Moon garden plants for Victoria Low bloomers
- Alyssum – White Stream (Lobularia); Light: Sun
- Night blooming Ceres – Honolulu Queen (Hylocereus undatus); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Stock – Night Scented Stock (Matthiola longipetala); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Tuberose – (Agave amica); Light: Sun
Vines
- Angel Wing Jasmine – (Jasminum nitidum); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Clematis – Sweet Autumn (Clematis terniflora); Light: Sun for tops/roots cool
- Moonflower – (Ipomea alba); Light: Sun
Shrubs
- Bee Brush – (Aloysia gratissima); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Butterfly Ginger – (Hedychium coronarium); Light: Shade
- Datura – Devil’s trumpet (Datura inoxia or Datura stramonium); Light: Sun
- Four O’clocks – (Mirabilis jalapa); Light: Sun/partial shade
- India Carnation – Butterfly gardenia (Tabernaemontana divaricata); Light: Sun
- Nicotiana – Tobacco plant” (Nicotiana alba); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Night Blooming Jasmine – (Cestrum nocturnum); Light: Partial shade
Small Trees
- Almond Verbena – (Aloysia virgata); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Brugmansia – Angel trumpet (Brugmansia suaveolens); Light: Sun or Shade
- Kidneywood – Rock brush (Eysenhardtia texana); Light: Sun/partial shade
- Mexican Olive – Anacahuita (Cordia boissieri); Light: Sun/partial shade
If your landscape doesn’t have room for a moon garden, consider adding some white blooming plants to your patio containers or on a trellis. Then you can know the magic of the nighttime garden.
