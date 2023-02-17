This week’s column will be a continuation of last week’s on the Trichogramma wasp. I have heard from several of you that are wanting more information about these tiny,, beneficial wasps. Plus, I have a few more tips on how to attract beneficial insects into your gardens.
Trichogramma wasps are parasitic wasps that are actually much, much smaller than the period at the end of this sentence. Even though they are small in size, they can be an enormous help in controlling many of the insect pests that gardeners have to deal with.
The female Trichogramma wasp works by placing her eggs inside pests eggs. The beneficial wasp eggs soon hatch and eat the larva of the pests before they can damage your plants.
Female Trichogrammas live 8-10 days and will parasitize as many as 100 pest eggs during that time. These good guys will not harm you, your pets or the environment.
Trichogrammas should be released when moths are first noticed in your area, which is when moths will begin laying their eggs.
Your Trichogrammas will arrive still developing inside moth eggs. These eggs will be attached to small paper cards that can be attached to tree trunks or other areas. Avoid spraying insecticides in areas where the Trichogrammas have been released.
Planting blooming plants throughout the season in your gardens can provide nectar and pollen for beneficial insects. Provide an accessible source of water, such as bird baths, small water gardens or ponds with some rocks, so beneficial insects can access the water safely.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.