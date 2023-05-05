The local weather seems to be turning into summer. Mornings are still pleasant and spring like, but the afternoons are getting pretty warm. If there are gardening chores you plan to accomplish this summer you might just want to get those chores taken care of now before the outdoor temperatures get so hot and uncomfortable that you won’t want to be outdoors.
Our summer temperatures seem to be rising every year and rain seems to become unavailable. What’s a gardener to do? Many beautiful spring plantings can get wimpy during temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s. And who wants to garden in that kind of weather?
I think we need to start planting more native plants in our gardens and landscapes. Native plants require less maintenance, water and less pesticides.
Many established native plants survive on limited amounts of water and use about half as much water as non-native plants, like turf grasses.
Another good thing about natives is that many of them are perennials and don’t require replanting every year.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.