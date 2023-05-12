In last week’s article I started writing about Texas native plants and am continuing that topic again this week.
I thought maybe some of you might be interested in trying some of our easy native plants in your landscapes.
I say easy because native plants are plants that have developed and survived in our area of the country for years. Natives have been through all our harsh and pleasent weather conditions for many years
Native plants are far more likely to survive on their on than non-native plants wood. Natives also provide food sources for our local beneficial insects and wildlife.
Native plants serve as host plants to many of our beautiful butterflies and moths.
The biggest reasons I find most gardeners planting Texas natives is for their low maintenance needs and their low watering requirements.
Why not add more Texas natives to your yard?
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it and maybe all our weeds will become Texas wildflowers.