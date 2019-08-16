Mention the word spider and many people freak out. I don’t know what it is about these little creatures, but I do know that many people hate them. The majority of spiders are actually very beneficial, especially to gardeners because they eat many bad bugs we battle in our gardens. Spiders are good biological pest controllers.
In Texas, there are two species of spiders that can seriously injure humans with their bites: the female black widow and the brown recluse.
A female black widow’s venom is a neurotoxin that can affect many parts of a human’s body. Female black widow spiders have been known for eating male black widow spiders after mating, which now is thought to not always be true. The past couple of months, I have had several calls and emails from people who are finding female black widows on their properties. Normally, female black widows stay on or near their webs, especially when they have egg sacs to protect.
Female black widows are known for their shiny black color and bright red (sometimes yellow) hourglass-shaped marking on their underside. Male black widow spiders are harmless and half the size of the females. Males have red and yellow bands and spots on their backs.
Black widows are normally solitary, except for the spring mating season. Females can live up to three years, whereas males typically only live for one to two months.
Black widows do not like being around people and are usually found outdoors. They are typically found near or in wood piles, barns, garages, basements, dense vegetation and other quiet, undisturbed areas.
If you are concerned about finding female black widows in these types of areas on your property and want to get rid of them but want to avoid harmful chemicals, there is a natural household item you can use: vinegar. Plain white vinegar contains acetic acid that will harm spiders. Mix together equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray directly on spiders, on their webs or in places where you might tend to find them. Do this regularly to help repel them.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
