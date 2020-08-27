The Texas Master Gardener program is one of educational volunteer instruction conducted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of the Texas A&M University System. Victoria County Master Gardeners are residents of Victoria and surrounding counties who take an active interest in lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help others and able to communicate with diverse groups of people.
What is a Master Gardener?
What sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is their special training in horticulture. In exchange for their training, people who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through the local county extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.
Master Gardeners are representatives of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. In all volunteer work related to the program, Master Gardeners follow Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension-based recommendations. The title “Texas Master Gardener” can be used by volunteers only when engaged in extension-sponsored activities.
Is the Master Gardener program for me?
- Do you want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants?
- Are you eager to participate in a practical, hands-on intense training program?
- Do you enjoy sharing your knowledge with people?
- Do you have enough time to attend training and complete volunteer service hour requirements?
How do I become a Victoria County Master Gardener?
To become a certified member of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association (VCMGA), you must follow the steps below, which comprise a different training program from previous years.
- Participate in and complete 50 hours of specialized horticultural and related training, consisting of a combination of 32 hours of online training and 18 hours of in-person and hands-on training.
- Upon completion of the online training, you will receive a certificate of completion.
- Submit the certificate of completion of online training, the Master Gardener application and associated $60 fee by Dec. 15. (See below).
- Perform 50 hours of qualifying volunteer work, to be completed by Nov. 30, 2021.
- Pass the required background check.
What type of training will I receive?
VCMGA has recently revamped its training program. For the first time, VCMGA will use a combination of 32 hours of remote online instruction and 18 hours of in-person training.
Remote online instruction
The remote online instruction is being provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in a self-paced format, consisting of eight modules with four hours of training credit per module. People who successfully complete all eight modules will be issued a certificate of completion.
For the remainder of the calendar year 2020, the eight modules, collectively titled “Gardening 101,” are free of charge. Please note that Texas A&M Agrilife Extension–Victoria County reserves the option to charge a registration fee for Gardening 101 after Dec. 31.
I
n-person training
The 18 hours of in-person training will be offered beginning in early 2021. Because of the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact schedule will be announced at a later date. It is anticipated that the training will be completed before the end of April 2021. At this time, the topics being considered, among others, include:
- Insects
- Propagation
- Hydroponics
- Composting
- Vegetable gardening
- Raised & container gardening
- Projects approved by VCMGA
What is the volunteer commitment to become a Victoria County Master Gardener?
Master Gardeners who belong to VCMGA are required to provide 50 hours of community service in their first year. Those volunteer hours may be performed during and after the in-person training. Volunteer service will include a combination of working in the Master Gardener Victoria Educational Gardens and the following:
- Speaking to local groups on gardening topics
- Researching and writing about various gardening topics
- Volunteering at plant sales, seminars, Lunch & Learn presentations, and other programs conducted by VCMGA
When can I become a certified Victoria County Master Gardener?
After submitting your application, certificate of completion of Gardening 1010 modules and a $60 fee by Dec. 15, you will be notified as soon as the schedule of in-person classes is finalized.
Upon completion of required training and volunteer activities during 2021, you will become a certified Victoria County Master Gardener at the annual year-end celebration in December 2021.
For more information, please contact Marilyn Stewart, 361-652-3607, or Carla Rodriguez, 361-484-8436.
