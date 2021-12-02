As we come into this giving time of the year many people find it hard to find the right holiday gifts for certain people. How about a basket full of fresh vegetables from your garden, or some of the fresh vegetables, honey, pastries, homemade breads, and more from our farmers market? Maybe a new gardener, or any gardener for that matter, would appreciate a basket full of different varieties of seeds and maybe some garden gloves or a trowel.
If you like decorating your home for the holidays maybe you could use some of the woody plants growing in your yard as decorations. Branches from yaupons and other berry bearing plants could make nice additions to all types of decorations.
If you do plan to dress up your landscape for the holidays, and you have frequent visits from deer, you might not want to plant pansies. Pansies are one plant deer love to eat. Instead of pansies you might want to plant snapdragons, or maybe some dianthus, which most deer seem to avoid.
I’m beginning to see lots of persimmon trees in the local area loaded with lots of orange persimmon fruits. The cooler weather we’ve recently had seems to be helping persimmon fruits to ripen. If you are growing one of the astringent varieties of persimmons, such as Fuyu, you definitely will want to allow these fruits to softened before taking that first bite. A soft non astringent persimmon is a ripe persimmon.
Now is a good time to plant rye seed for that temporary cold-weather lawn. St. Augustine, Bermuda and other warm weather grasses can be planted again when the weather warms up. Temporary lawns can help with weed control and for limiting erosion.
Do not mow a temporary lawn until you are sure it has well rooted into the soil and the rye grass is dry.
Until next time let’s all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
