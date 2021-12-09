If you have oak trees in your landscape then odds are good that you have a very large amount of acorns in your yard this year. I’ve had lots of questions about the bushels of acorns that keep dropping from oak trees. Most people seem to be blaming the weather or some type of environmental situations for all the acorns, but that doesn’t really seem to explain it.
There is an occurrence that oak trees could be going through this year that is called a “mast” year. This biological term is used when trees in given areas become synchronized with the production of their seeds and/or acorns. When several oak trees are growing around other oak trees and they are producing lots of acorns all at the same time, they’re masting.
Some years you may notice the ground to be covered with acorns, and other years there may not be but a few acorns. This is part of a masting cycle.
Many people have the idea that masting, especially when several other trees are close by and are also masting, increases the effectiveness of the wind and the pollination.
The more trees that flower at the same time, the better the chance for pollination, and the greater the proportion of filled, healthy seeds that could then result.
An acorn trees production will vary by species and individual trees across the oak family. Masting is a way these majestic trees can continue to be a part of our southern landscapes.
Until next time let’s all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.