Orchids are strikingly beautiful and make wonderful gifts, yet, all too many people enjoy them until they quit blooming and then throw them away.
Can live for many years with attention
Many believe that orchids are difficult to keep alive, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, with a little attention to their needs, orchids can live for many years and reward you with new blooms regularly.
Two categories
Orchids are divided into two categories, the epiphytes, which in the wild grow in trees, and the terrestrials, which grow in the ground.
Epiphytes are the orchids most widely available in stores and the best as house plants. Phalaenopsis orchids, our Texas Super Star orchids, are the most popular and, hands down, the easiest orchid to grow. What’s more – anyone who can grow African violets should be able to grow them.
Terrestrial orchids grow on the ground. Some have actual roots that spread in the soil, but most grow from pseudobulbs, which are enlarged, aboveground portions of the stem in which moisture is stored.
Epiphytic orchid care
Overwatering is the single most common cause of orchid death. Epiphytes grow on trees and need to be periodically drenched completely and then allowed to dry out before being watered again.
Be sure to avoid letting the crown of the plant, where roots meet leaf bases, stay wet for an extended period of time as this will cause the plant to rot. The common marketing gimmick of “ice cube orchids” is just that, a gimmick that experienced orchid growers do not recommend for these tropical plants.
In most cases, keeping your orchids near an east facing window is the best option, although a semi-shaded south or west facing window will work as well. Another possibility, especially for the orchids that need higher light levels is using full spectrum artificial lighting.
Best room temperatures are over 50 degrees at night and 72 to 85 degrees during the day.
Orchids like high humidity between 50% and 80%. If your humidity is below 40% group your plants in a tray with gravel that you keep wet. Never let the pots sit in water, however.
Any good water soluble fertilizer with a 20-20-20 ratio diluted to half the recommended strength will work for orchids. When they are actively growing, fertilize with every watering; when they are cooler and resting, every second to third watering is fine.
Clear pots work well, as you can see how wet the medium is and keep an eye on root health. If your new orchid is in sphagnum moss when you get it, repot it immediately as the roots are likely to rot.
You can buy commercial orchid mix, not too coarse, or make your own from fir bark, tree fern fiber, coconut husk fiber, perlite and even a small percentage of sphagnum moss. Whatever you use must allow for good drainage.
Repot every one to three years, after blooming and carefully remove old medium from roots, cutting off dead roots, working new medium down into the roots and filling any air pockets. Then wait one to three days before you water the plant.
They will also do well in wire hanging baskets lined with coconut fiber or sphagnum moss and holding standard orchid mix.
Terrestrial Orchid Care
Always try to water early in the day to discourage fungus. Twice-weekly watering during summer usually works well, soaking thoroughly each time and keeping the soil moist but not soggy. In winter, water only when really dry.
Morning light and light shade in the afternoon works best for these plants. If they do not bloom, move them to a brighter area.
These plants should be hardy in our area, but it is a good idea to protect them when temperatures drop into the 30s or lower.
During really dry weather, your orchids will benefit from being misted.
Any good water soluble 20-20-20 fertilizer mixed at half of the labeled strength should be applied every two weeks during summer and once a month during winter.
Grow in either large pots or raised beds. These plants must have well drained soil, so incorporate sand, bark chips or composted bark, perlite and the like.
Pests, diseases
Pests and diseases are generally not a problem with properly cared-for orchids, but fungus diseases and rot can occur if the plants are overwatered or do not get enough air circulation.
Follow these recommended care practices, and become the proud owner of exquisite blooming plants for your home or to share as gifts. You could likely become the envy of family and friends.
