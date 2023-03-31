One of the most devastating pests pecan growers deal with are pecan nut casebearers.
These damaging insects pests are unfortunately found in all pecan growing regions of Texas. Casebearer pests usually overwinter as partially grown larvae in tiny cocoons. Casebearer larvae tunnel into nutlets soon after pollination, which can destroy all nutlets in a cluster.
Adult casebearers are grayish black in color and one third an inch long. Females lay 50-150 eggs during their short 5 -to-8 day lives. Eggs are typically found at the tip of a nutlet soon after pollination.
During the first of spring adult casebearer moths will usually start showing up.
These moths are only active at night when they mate and lay eggs on the nutlets. Three to five days later, the eggs will hatch. Young casebearer larvae will then crawl to nearby pecan buds to begin feeding on nutlets and generally cause their most damage.
Several beneficial insects feed on these pests. One of the most important natural enemies for casebearer pest are Trichogramma wasp that will also kill casebearer larvae.
