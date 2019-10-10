Until just a few years ago, I had never heard of or seen a Persian shield plant, known scientifically as Strobilanthes dyerianus. When I did, I became quite enamored with it. Derivation of name – not from Persia
Although the name is Persian shield, it is native to the warm and humid nation of Myanmar (formerly Burma), not Persia.
The shape of each leaf, however, with its purplish iridescence and slight hint of silver, gives it the appearance of an armored shield ready for battle. Thus, part of the name being “shield.”
The jury is still out on the Persian part of the title. Perhaps, it flows better than Burma shield (and won’t mistakenly get mixed up with the vintage signs of years ago advertising Burma shave.)
And mighty it is
It is a wonderfully adaptable specimen, able to grow in sun or shade, in pots or in the ground, outdoors or indoors. How much more could one ask?
- Can grow quite large in nature
In a natural habitat, it can become a large, evergreen perennial with leaves reaching 4 to 7 inches long and 3 inches wide, growing 3 to 4 feet high and 2 to 3 feet across.
- Can provide outstanding color
Planting it in a perennial bed, pairing with silver plants, such as artemisia and dusty Miller or chartreuse plants like Margarita ornamental sweet potato and variegated yucca plants, will provide a dramatic addition to any garden.
Outdoor plants
It is best not to place Persian shield in full sun in our area.
- Prefers partial shade; protection from frost
Rather, give it a partial shade location with a 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch over the soil around the plant and regularly water in hot weather. When cold weather strikes, it would be wise to cover it or protect it. The Persian shield plant might die back to the ground after a frost but remain alive and grow again the following season.
- Pinch plant back to create more branching
The stems can sometimes get tall and flop over, so it is a good idea to pinch the plant back a few times early on to help create more branching.
If Persian shield plants bloom, it is usually in fall or winter, but you may want to pinch them off. The flowers are small and blue-violet, hardly noticeable, basically insignificant against the brilliant color of the foliage for which the plant is grown. Once the plant produces spikes, floral buds arise from every node and the stems can no longer be used for propagation.
- Colorization of foliage declines with stem age
As plants age, they develop woody stems, and the coloration of the foliage tends to decline. It is best to start with fresh plants or take cuttings annually to obtain the most ornamental foliage.
- Propagation
Persian shield can be propagated from cuttings, so it makes a great pass-along plant to share with family and friends.
One method of propagating suggests cutting off young stems from the mother plant at a length of about 2 to 3 inches, just below a growth node, stripping off the bottom leaves and placing them into a cup of water until roots form.
An alternate method inserts the cutting into a non-soil medium such as peat, misting the medium and placing a plastic bag over the cutting. This gives it the semblance of needed humidity. Remove the bag for one hour daily to keep the cuttings from molding. In a couple of weeks, roots should have been produced. Then, simply plant them in a good potting mixture. How much easier can it get?
Indoor plants
- Can be cultivated indoors
Use good quality potting soil and a container with adequate drainage holes. Keep the soil moderately moist with weekly watering or water when the top couple of inches of the soil is dry.
Fertilization is one of the most important of care instructions, especially for potted plants. Feed them every two weeks with a half dilution of liquid plant food. Suspend feeding in fall and winter.
- Needs bright lights; temperatures above 60 degrees
Persian shield plants need bright lights to help keep marvelous colors and temperature above 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Watch for spider mites, aphids and soil gnats
These pests can be combated easily with horticultural soap and by changing the soil.
- Use indoors or outdoors
Persian shield is an easy-to-care-for plant. Use it indoors to brighten up the home and create tropical ambiance. Or outdoors, it makes an eye-catching border or container plant, as well as a striking focal point in your flower bed.
