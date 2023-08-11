The past few years have brought about a big interest in exotic fruits, although last year’s cold temperatures might have really scared many gardeners away from planting the exotics unless they have a green house.
Today let’s focus on those exotics that, for now, have been fairly successful in our area.
First, I’d like to suggest you plant an exotic fruit that produces fruit you will enjoy. You’re more likely to take better care of a fruit variety you’ll enjoy than one you won’t. I find pomegranates and loquats good exotic varieties to start with.
Pomegranates are popular fast growing deciduous small self-fruiting trees that are native to Asia and are now grown in warm areas all around the world. They can be grown in just about any soil type that drains well. They produce more fruit in sunny areas after their second or third year. They can withstand temperatures into the low teens and often re-sprout from the base even if damaged by cold. Apply organic fertilizers two to three times a year.
The loquat, also called a Japanese plum, is another very popular, cold hardy tree that often survives down to 10F evergreen tree. Loquats can grow in a variety of well drained soils. It produces small round fruits in three to four years, during late winter and then fruits in early spring. The delicious fruit can be eaten fresh but often used for jelly and jams.
Both of these exotic trees have very good chances of making fruit as long as there’s not another super cold winter like last year.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.