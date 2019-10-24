Most people realize how important it is to have the proper amount of iron in their bodies to be healthy. Many people don’t realize just how important it is for plants to have access to iron to keep them healthy and strong.
Slow growth of plants, leaves that are turning yellow while the veins stay green are typical signs of a plant with iron chlorosis. Iron chlorosis is caused by a lack of iron in the soil. Soils in our area are rarely deficient in iron, but many prevent plants from obtaining that iron. The iron is “locked up.”
Some of the reasons that can cause iron to get locked up in the soil are too much clay in the soil, soils that are compacted or really wet, soils with a high pH (over 7) or too much phosphorus in the soil.
Clay soils lack organic material, and this condition prevents plants from obtaining the iron that is needed for plants to be healthy. Trace nutrients, found in organic materials, are needed for a plant’s root system to take up the locked in iron from the soil.
Compacted soils and wet soils can both lack the oxygen that’s needed for a plant’s roots to properly absorb enough iron for healthy plants.
Soils high in phosphorus can block the uptake of iron from our plants, which can then cause iron chlorosis. Too much phosphorus is typically caused by using synthetic fertilizers with high amounts of phosphorus. Start using fertilizers with lower amounts of phosphorus like natural organic products.
All these iron blocker conditions can be avoided by using natural fertilizers and a good supply of compost on a regular basis until the soil becomes healthy enough to release the tied up iron to your lawn and all your plants.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
