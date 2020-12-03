Poinsettias are often known as Christmas plants because they are one of the most popular of the holiday plants, with red poinsettias being the most popular color. As of now, there are more than 100 different color varieties with new varieties introduced each year.
Poinsettia plants were introduced to the United States way back in 1825 by our Ambassador to Mexico, Joel Robert Poinsett. Growing in southern Mexico as a wild tropical weed that typically grew as a tree, 10- to 12-feet tall, the poinsettia was not as popular there as it soon became in the U.S.
Surprisingly, the main attraction of a poinsettia plant is not its flowers, but its leaves. True flowers of poinsettias are the small yellow clustered buds found in the center part of the blooming plant. The pretty, colored, leafy-like parts of poinsettias are actually the plant’s bracts. Plant bracts evolved in nature to attract pollinators.
Poinsettias are very fragile plants with stems that break quite easily. Keep potted poinsettia plants away from cold windows and drafts. Water only when the surface soil is dry to the touch and never leave this plant sitting in water for a long period of time.
Poinsettia plants are often thought to be toxic, though it has been shown by many laboratory studies not to be the case. The American Medical Association and the Society of American Florists, along with Ohio State University’s entomology department, tested every part of poinsettia plants and found no adverse effects to humans or pets.
The American Veterinary Medicine Association’s list of toxic plants does not include poinsettia plants. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals does mention that poinsettia plants may cause “mild to moderate gastrointestinal tract irritation” when ingested, but nothing worse or more fatal than that.
Enjoy your Christmas poinsettias, but maybe try to interest your pets with some other tasty animal treats.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all your weeds will become wildflowers.
