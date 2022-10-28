Autumn is hands down my favorite time of year with all the different colors of the leaves, flowers and pumpkins. As a child, I remember going with my family to choose our pumpkin at a local nursery. We would walk around the area trying to choose the right pumpkin. We might even have a sample of apple cider.
Taking the pumpkin home in anticipation of creating the annual jack-o’-lantern was exciting. We would delegate that slimy task of scooping out the pulp and seeds to my Dad. Nowadays as a gardener, I will scoop out the seeds in anticipation of the next growing season.
There are certain steps to follow before storing the seeds. First you need to clean the seeds to be free of pulp. Place the seeds in a colander and run water full force over the pulp to extract it from the seeds. Next place the seeds on a dry towel. The seeds should be spaced so they are not touching so they don’t stick together when dried.
When the seeds are dry, place them in a labeled envelope that will be stored in a plastic container with holes. The holes enable the container to not let condensation form that will rot the seeds. Refrigerate the container until the following planting season.
Pumpkins are fun and easy to grow. Plant them in a sunny, wind-free area and be sure to give them plenty of water. Also be sure to space pumpkin plants so their vines do not tangle and compete for nutrients.
When the pumpkins mature, you will need to be able to determine when they are ripe. To check if pumpkins are ripe is like choosing a ripe watermelon. You thump on the fruit to hear that hollow sound that indicates its ripeness. If it sounds hollow, it is ready.
You can also try to puncture the pumpkin’s skin with your fingernail. A ripe pumpkin will only dent, not puncture. It will also have a hard stem. Caution: Never pick up a pumpkin by its stem. If may break off and this will cause the pumpkin to decay faster.
Perhaps you want a pumpkin for decoration but not as a jack-o’-lantern. There are many ways to use pumpkins for home décor. Last year I chose a green pumpkin for the interior of my house. I then began preparations to decorate its top. I did not scoop it out, so it lasted a couple of months.
I gathered several items to decorate my pumpkin for the fall season. I purchased dried moss, fall colored leaves and autumn flowers from a craft store. In my yard I collected pine cones, acorns and succulents.
After gathering everything, I arranged the items on top of my pumpkin. When I was satisfied with the arrangement, I began gluing them one at a time on top of the pumpkin with a hot glue gun. Nothing was hurt in the process. When I had a finished product I spritzed my succulents. If you use succulents in your design, be sure to lightly spray them every couple of days to keep the succulents alive.
When autumn was over, I removed the fall decorations. For Christmas décor I created a Christmas pumpkin by collecting Christmas accessories like little candy canes and small round ornaments. I added some pine cones and branches of holly. Once again I glued everything on the pumpkin’s top for a beautiful centerpiece.
It is that time of year. The temperatures are bit cooler, you can see birds and butterflies migrating and pumpkins are everywhere. Select your pumpkins and enjoy the colors of autumn.