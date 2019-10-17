Last week’s sudden cold front caught many of us off guard. That sudden cold temperature, along with lots of wind also caught many of our plants off guard. As the weather affects humans, it can also affect plants. The cold front had me wondering if many people realized just how much the weather affects plants.
The affects the weather has on plants can vary widely. Sudden changes in environmental conditions can affect plants in good or bad ways. Weather factors that can influence a plants growth, health or production can include day and night temperatures, exposure to sunlight, water drainage, elevation, and proximity to rock structures that collect thermal heat.
Seed germination can easily be disrupted by weather conditions. There are a number of factors that go into seed germination: temperature, air, light and amount of moisture. The germination process increases with higher temperatures, up to a point. Depending on the variety of seeds, the germination process will then begin to decline once the seeds reach that optimum temperature.
All living things need water, but too much rain can cause problems for plants. A flooded garden can be a bad thing. Too much sun and times of drought can cause problems just as a flood could.
Whether it’s the extreme heat or the extreme cold, either of these weather conditions can affect the growth of certain plants. This is one reason why gardeners should know the suitable weather conditions for the plants we choose. Know what zone each plant is compatible for in your area.
Where Mother Nature is concerned, even for the most experienced of gardeners, we just can’t control what she decides to bring. But when it comes to gardening, we are always given another chance.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.