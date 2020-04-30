I wrote an article on July 23, 2009, for this column on preparing a landscape garden and planting cacti plants. I have been intrigued with cactus and how they can survive the most inhospitable growing conditions, their magnificent forms and their beautiful flowers. It’s amazing that even the spines vary in color, length, shape and where they are located on the pad.
Propagating tips
Propagating cacti is a very simple procedure. The basic information will help to ensure successful results. Propagating can be a trial-and-error learning experience. If you don’t succeed the first time, try again.
- Propagating relies on the plant’s ability to produce new roots.
- Most cactus species are propagated during August-October when night temperatures are 60 degrees or above and go dormant in fall and winter.
- Always take cuttings from healthy plants without blemished spots, non-bruised, shriveled or rotted.
- Cuttings should be cut at the joint where the pad is attached to another pad. Dust the cut with sulfur or rooting hormone and let it air dry to callous; when hardened, put in prepared media so the cutting can develop roots.
- Globe-shaped species are propagated by removing small, immature plantlets from the parent plant. Always leave a small portion of the stem that connected the plantlet to the base of parent plant. New roots will develop where the plantlet was removed, if cut too close to the base, roots will not form.
- Columnar cactus cuttings can be taken from the present or prior year’s growth along the stem at a 45-degree angle slant cut. A slant cut on the stem has less chance of collecting water and standing in the wounded area.
- Use a sharp, serrated knife when doing cuttings and clean the knife with 10% bleach solution after making several cuttings. This will limit the occurrence of bacterial diseases.
- Square off the cuttings; dust with sulfur or rooting powder hormone.
- Let the cuttings air dry until they have calloused over. The callous formed protects the plant from soil-borne diseases. If this step is not taken, the cuttings may rot and will have to be disposed.
Media for propagation
- For cuttings use 2 parts cactus potting mix and 1 part perlite (aeration). Put cuttings into the moist mixture, label plant’s name and date it. The internet can provide you with several mixes that you can try. Experimenting with different mixes for cuttings gives you an idea what works for you.
- Try using Venetian blinds for labels.
- Do not use animal manure in the mix because it may be the source of salt or other rooting inhibitors.
Containers for propagation
Use butter, coffee, dishwashing soap containers (or any plastic container) that are easy to drill holes in the bottom for drainage.
For sanitation, wash and disinfect all dirty containers and tools to avoid bacterial infestation when doing cuttings or upgrading.
Media mix for healed cuttings
- Prepare your container with the media, leave about an inch from the top of pot. Irrigate the soil so it is slightly damp.
- Use cactus potting soil and small pebbles in the soil for drainage.
- The stem cuttings that healed can be propagated into the media.
- Place your cuttings into the prepared container. If you have longer columnar stems, place them deep into the container so they don’t lean sideways.
- If you have plantlets, some of the bigger ones can be planted directly in a 1-gallon container.
- The plantlets will start growing and a regular regime of soluble fertilizer can begin. The plants can remain in the 1-gallon pot for a year then can be up-graded.
- The smaller plantlets can be propagated in a 4- to 5-inch container. Cut off about ¼ inch of the roots and place into prepared rooting media.
- Place your cuttings deep into the prepared container, especially the columnar cuttings.
- The cactus pads can be potted in 4- to 5-inch pots depending on size of pads and roots.
- Label cuttings with plant name and date.
- Your cuttings will be ready for upgrade when they have rooted and have new growth.
- Provide indirect light for cuttings or individual pots.
- Acclimate your pots before they go out in the sun for display.
Cactus can be grown as indoor or outside plants. Do research for height, width and light requirements.
If indoors, place it where you don’t have too much foot traffic, especially if young ones are around.
You will enjoy propagating your own plants. Remember to try again if you don’t succeed the first time. It’s a learning experience.
They can be propagated, planted in pots for indoor or outdoor placement, or replanted in outdoor locations conducive to growing succulents or cacti.
Good luck in beautifying your landscape.
