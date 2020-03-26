I never realized having a pandemic would mean so many people would quickly become gardeners.
I have read reports from all over the country about the record number of people who want to begin gardening. Guess that makes one good side effect of this unwanted virus.
Recent warm temperatures, along with damp cloudy days, can mean plant diseases and garden pests could be showing up at any minute. Keeping gardens and lawns pest- and disease-free can mean a weekly, or more routine watch, on your plantings, especially on newly planted transplants and newly sprouted seeds.
I have received a lot of questions about squash as usual this time of year. Squash plants are susceptible to powdery mildew disease, which shows up as a white- or grayish-looking powdery film on foliage.
It is important to practice proper watering techniques to help prevent this fungus. Try not to get the foliage wet as you water the plants.
Powdery mildew is a common problem with spring plantings. Always provide good air circulation around each squash plant and practice crop rotation to help prevent problems.
A natural fungicide like neem oil or horticultural cornmeal can cure or prevent this disease.
Squash vine bores can also be a big problem with squash plants. This pest comes from red and black female moths that lay eggs at the base of the stems as the plants start to bloom. The eggs hatch, and the baby bores burrow into the stems of the squash plants and literally sucks the life out of the plants if not stopped in time.
Inspect you squash plants daily for signs of problems. Covering the vines with floating row covers can serve as a preventative. Remove the fabric as soon as the vines begin to flower.
Beneficial nematodes can be used to kill the bores as they hibernate in the soil. Plants can also be sprayed with BT Worm Killer as the blooming begins.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
