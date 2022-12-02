Even though most of us in our surrounding areas have been getting plenty rain lately, this wet period could come to a screeching halt any day now.
So when this rain cycle does stop here's a reminder to keep flowering annuals and perennial flower plants well watered this season, even though temperatures are cool, unless the rains continue. Plants whose roots are growing in dry soils are much more likely to suffer from cold damage than those that are watered regularly.
It is also important to keep your holiday plants such as poinsettias growing in moist soil. These plants can dry out quickly, shortening the length of time they will look their best, so be sure to check them at least every other day, watering thoroughly when the soil starts to feel dry. Bright, indirect light and a draft free location can also help these holiday favorites to last longer.
Don't forget to keep your fall and winter garden well mulched. A layer of compost several inches thick spread over the soil in your garden will help to insulate your garden soil now. Next spring it can be tilled into the ground as you are preparing the soil for planting.
As the tender vegetable plants in your garden are freezing back, don't forget to pull them out and chop them up to work them in to your compost pile. Any tender large vegetables in your garden, such as tomato bushes, okra plants and any other non-disease infested plants which can not withstand the winter weather, can also be put to good use in your compost pile. Chopping up any larger plants before adding them to your compost pile will help the plant materials to break down into compost faster.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.