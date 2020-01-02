Many homeowners never consider the damage that can possibly be done to their landscapes when adding to their properties. It’s important to plan how to protect your plants during the construction phase of the job.
Construction projects in and around your home can possible cause injury to root systems, compaction from heavy machinery, changes in landscape elevations and many other possible unwanted problems. Here are a few tips to help lessen the chance of any harm and to preserve the original appearance of the property.
Large or small construction projects anywhere on your property can cause injuries to all types of trees and plants. Make sure you let your contractor know your concerns about any specific trees or plants that need to be protected. Emphasize to the contractor that you expect them, to the best of their ability, to preserve your landscape while minimizing any harm to all forms of life growing on the property.
Large construction jobs can often mean large heavy piles of dirt dumped in various locations throughout the landscape. Heavy piles of dirt on top of root systems for weeks at a time, can limit the roots ability to receive water, nutrients and air.
Often, construction jobs require certain trees to be removed from the landscape to provide construction space. Removing trees can expose remaining plants to winds while also being jarred around by heavy machinery. Different types of chemicals are often used in construction projects that could affect the health of plants and trees. In some cases, smaller plants may need to be dug up and kept in containers until the construction is over.
Larger plants or trees are usually safer to work around by putting up temporary fencing that can clearly mark areas to be avoided. In some situations, just covering plants with old bed sheets or other lightweight materials, can provide enough protection from any toxic construction materials.
One very important job for you during construction work is to water, especially plants that have been temporarily relocated or are in danger of any other stresses that may occur.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
