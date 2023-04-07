This week, I want to share some information about wind. Yes, wind. I think most of us in our area have lately been experiencing some fairly strong windy days, and are concerned about its effect on our plants.
Wind can cause damage to our plants, but it can also work magic for our plants and trees.
Wind has the ability to move things around, where as our plants and seeds are unable to do that. Wind helps to disperse seeds and can help with plant pollination. During strong winds certain plants will shed needles, leaves and branches in order to help reduce the drag.
Wind damage alone can have a big economic impact on our crops, forest and urban trees. In our gardens we often notice shredded leaves, torn flower petals, broken branches and uprooted plants. These damages can leave plants susceptible to disease and pest problems. Constant wind pulls moisture from foliage faster than roots can draw it from the soil.
Wind-damaged plants should quickly be tended to in order to help improve their chances of survival. To decrease wind injury to plants:
- Prune the crown of trees so winds can pass through instead of pushing against the tree.
- Keep soils moist around plants to help maintain adequate hydration.
- Add mulch to retain moisture.
- Put up fences, wind tolerant shrubs and other barriers to create windbreaks that can help to protect vulnerable plants.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.