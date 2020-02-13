What type of plants do I prune? Why do I want to prune my plants? Is it for increased flowering, fruiting, maintaining shapes, controlling height, controlling freeze back or disease?
Pruning mistakes could last life of plant
Everyone has a different reason to prune depending on his or her needs or desires. One thing to remember is that while a bad haircut is good again in two to three weeks, pruning blunders could last the life of the plant.
Some pruning blunders to avoid include the following:
Pruning should accomplish a particular goal; for example, increasing fruit production, removing dead limbs or increased flower production without sacrificing the overall health of the plant.
No goal pruning causes damage to a tree or shrub for no reason at all. Best scenario of excessive improper pruning is that it takes time to fix; worst case is it causes harm that cannot be reversed. So think before you cut.
The best and worst times to prune vary among species, varieties and even location. Many plants bloom or produce fruit on new wood, and other on old wood. You must research the plant you are going to prune to ensure you do not cut off the fruiting or flowering stems for that year’s crop.
Topping off is just as it sounds – cutting off the top of the tree. This practice causes undue stress to the tree and can unbalance the structure of the tree, making it more likely to fall.
People usually top off a tree when they did not choose the proper size tree at maturity for the space they have chosen to plant it. In these cases, the tree grows out of the allotted space and you then try to correct it.
Keep your tools sharp. It may not seem like a big issue but dull tools can cause significant damage. Results like rough or improper cuts that rip or shred the bark cause limbs to split and/or leave wounds that can get infected or leave unsightly scarring. All can cause significant harm.
A common form of over pruning, 50% to 75% of tree foliage is removed in lion tailing or gutting. This unfortunate practice is becoming common place.
Hazard results with the majority of new growth on the ends leaving uneven weight distribution, creating undue stress and potential breakage of limbs.
Make flush cuts with trunk
When doing annual pruning, you will occasionally have to remove entire branches from your tree or shrub. Prune just beyond the branch collar as this encourages proper wound healing.
If you cut the branch flush with the trunk, the wood has a hard time healing properly. It is likely to leave an indented and unattractive scar and may cause damage to the trunk.
Let plant heal on its own vs. with sealing product
An old rule was to use wound healer or tar on pruning cuts, but this has since been disproved. Plants heal on their own far better than with any kind of sealer, so don’t apply.
30% rule
You should never prune out more than 30% of a bush or tree’s canopy in any year. More may need to be pruned out the next year, but the plant needs time to heal and recover.
Risk from heavy pruning during growing season
When a tree or shrub is heavily pruned during the growing season (spring until late summer), there is a risk of starving the plant by removing too many leaves. Remember, leaves are how plants make their food.
Summer is also the most likely time for drought to occur and a plant that is already stressed from over-pruning will be less resilient when water is scarce.
Removing too many branches or leaves can cause bark that has normally been shaded to be exposed to the hot, fierce sun causing sunscald, which harms the plant.
Crape murder
Crape myrtles come in many varieties from small shrub-type, umbrella canopy, tall straight trunks and others.
Most people do not consider how the type of myrtle they choose will look at maturity. When they outgrow their space, we tend to go back and whack off the entire top of the tree. This option usually yields an unsightly, unhealthy tree that requires heavy maintenance every year, if the tree lives.
Bottom line
Choose the proper shrubs/trees for the location and consider what they will look like at maturity. Research the plants for pruning requirements, space allocations, light requirements and nutritional needs. This work will save time and money in the long run and give you a beautiful landscape with less work.
